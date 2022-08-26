top
Related Categories: International | Labor & Workers
South Africa SAFTA/COSATU General Strike For Workers & Communities
by Labor Video Project
Friday Aug 26th, 2022 11:58 AM
WorkWeek covers the South African general strike called by SAFTU and COSATU on August 24,. 2022. Memetlwe Sebei, president of the General Industrial Union of South Africa. GIWUSA which is with SAFTU and Ayesha Rajah who is the chairperson of the Sotasonke Civic Organization are interviewed about the conditions that led to the strike, the organizing for the strike and the future.
sa_saft_gen_strike_8-24-22.jpg
WorkWeek looks at the South African general strike that took place on August 24, 2022. The two largest labor federations South African Federation of Trade Unions SAFTU and Congress of South African Trade Unions COSATU called a national day of strike action.
We interview Memetlwe Sebei, president of the General Industrial Union of South Africa GIWUSA which is with SAFTU and Ayesha Rajah who is the chairperson of the Sotasonke Civic Organization.

They discuss the reasons for the strike and walkout. The growing food hunger, housing and attacks on the working class and what is necessary to organize a fightback and struggle for power. They also discuss the organizing of a National Working Class Summit and the organization for a mass workers party in South Africa.

This interview was done on August 24, 2022

Additional media:
Clover & The Class War In South Africa With GIWUSA President Mametlwe Sebei
https://youtu.be/q8I3vjfJG_8

South African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli Billionaires
https://youtu.be/APJGEE2eozY

The Union Busting War Against South African Clover Workers By Israeli Billionaire Family
https://youtu.be/u0BjYZeEmpQ

THE CALL OF 1973: The South Africa Durban Uprising And The Lessons For Working Peoeple Today
South African Union Struggles, NUMSA, The ANC, Privatization & Business Unionism
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8-11-22-south-african-union-struggle-the-anc-privatization-corporatization

Clover cancels Christmas to punish striking workers
https://www.newframe.com/clover-cancels-christmas-to-punish-striking-workers/?fbclid=IwAR1Tv5S-2lkvWqDV5H1gAlKOSi73MnelcLu1iKSSHm6-5odxedI6X921YN4

SA Occupy Israeli Owned Clover to Defeat Factory Closures, Job Losses and Wage Cuts
https://imemc.org/article/south-african-trade-unions-say-no-israeli-takeover-of-clover/

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow(at)gmail.com
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
https://youtu.be/sqg2ubbPZWU
§No Outsourcing & Privatization
by Labor Video Project
Friday Aug 26th, 2022 11:58 AM
sm_south-africa.cosatu-general-strike-agst-privatization-retrenchments.cropped.2.13.2019.cosatu.jpg
original image (836x485)
One of the demands of the general strike was against outsourcing and privatization of the national utility Escom and many other state companies. They have been turned over to cronies of the ANC and other capitalists who have looted these public resources. This has led to the collapse of the rail system and also regular outages of electricity.
https://youtu.be/sqg2ubbPZWU
§South Water Privatization Threatening Lives
by Labor Video Project
Friday Aug 26th, 2022 11:58 AM
pe_cosatu_strike_2020_gu-696x464.jpg
The privatization of water is threatening millions of poor in South Africa and around the world.
https://youtu.be/sqg2ubbPZWU
§Stop Putting People Over Profits
by Labor Video Project
Friday Aug 26th, 2022 11:58 AM
unnamed-1.jpg
Women strikers mobilized against the attack on women and also the drive for profits by the ANC government.
https://youtu.be/sqg2ubbPZWU
