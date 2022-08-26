From the Open-Publishing Calendar
South Africa SAFTA/COSATU General Strike For Workers & Communities
WorkWeek covers the South African general strike called by SAFTU and COSATU on August 24,. 2022. Memetlwe Sebei, president of the General Industrial Union of South Africa. GIWUSA which is with SAFTU and Ayesha Rajah who is the chairperson of the Sotasonke Civic Organization are interviewed about the conditions that led to the strike, the organizing for the strike and the future.
WorkWeek looks at the South African general strike that took place on August 24, 2022. The two largest labor federations South African Federation of Trade Unions SAFTU and Congress of South African Trade Unions COSATU called a national day of strike action.
We interview Memetlwe Sebei, president of the General Industrial Union of South Africa GIWUSA which is with SAFTU and Ayesha Rajah who is the chairperson of the Sotasonke Civic Organization.
They discuss the reasons for the strike and walkout. The growing food hunger, housing and attacks on the working class and what is necessary to organize a fightback and struggle for power. They also discuss the organizing of a National Working Class Summit and the organization for a mass workers party in South Africa.
This interview was done on August 24, 2022
