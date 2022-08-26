From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Catholic Church: "Take the Money and Run"
An access to information request exposes Canada's secret deal that allows the Catholic Church to renege on its promise of $25 million for residential school survivors. When the deal to renege was exposed this week, the Catholic Church announced that it is quickly moving all of its financial assets to the Vatican Bank. The Catholic Church confessed to genocide in July. Demands continue for Nuremburg-style trials in the international court.
Catholic Church: 'Take the money and run'
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
An access to information request exposes Canada's secret deal that allows the Catholic Church to renege on its promise of $25 million for residential school survivors.
The day after the article was published in Winnipeg Free Press, the Pope announced that the Catholic Church is quickly moving all of its financial assets to the Vatican Bank.
The Catholic Church confessed to the crime of genocide in July.
In the United States, church schools with a history of beatings and rapes continue to use the photos of Native children for fundraising on television commercials and on websites. St. Joseph's Indian School Chamberlain, South Dakota is one of them. It exploited Lakota children this week on a television commercial begging for donations.
Red Cloud Indian School on Pine Ridge will remove concrete to search for Lakota children.
The demand for Nuremberg-style trials continues for the crimes committed against children.
Read the complete article at Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/08/catholic-church-take-money-and-run.html
Photo: Historial photo of residential school. Canada has spent millions fighting payments to residential school survivors.
