Catholic Church: "Take the Money and Run" by Brenda Norrell



An access to information request exposes Canada's secret deal that allows the Catholic Church to renege on its promise of $25 million for residential school survivors. When the deal to renege was exposed this week, the Catholic Church announced that it is quickly moving all of its financial assets to the Vatican Bank. The Catholic Church confessed to genocide in July. Demands continue for Nuremburg-style trials in the international court.