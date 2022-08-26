LEPAIO: Labor Education Project on the AFL-CIO International Operations.
Aug 28, 2022. 10:30am-12:30pm Pacific
LEPAIO: Labor Education Project on the AFL-CIO International Operations.
The AFL-CIO has since its existence been involved in taking money from the CIA and other government agencies for international operations around the world It has supported coups in Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala, Indonesia, Ukraine, and attempted coups in Venezuela, Cuba. It now operates in over 60 countries without real transparency and reports to the membership of the AFL-CIO members. Most workers in the AFL-CIO do not know about this history or the fact that the AFL-CIO “Solidarity Center” gets $75 million a year from the National Endowment for Democracy which is directly from the US government.
This panel of Professor Kim Scipes and labor journalist Steve Zeltzer are members of the newly formed organization Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations LEPAIO.
https://aflcio-int.education
Our speakers, Steve Zeltzer and Kim Scipes, are labor activists.
Background: Reckoning with the AFL-CIO’s Imperialist History. https://jacobin.com/2020/01/afl-cio-cold-war-imperialism-solidarit
LOGIN INFORMATION
Our Zoom room will be opened up as usual at 10:15 am for anyone to join and discuss technical matters, catch up with each other, say Hi, etc.. The program (and recording) will begin as close to 10:30 am as possible and will end at 12:30, but the Waiting Room may remain open later for informal discussion.
ZOOM LINK
GOOD FOR SUNDAY, August 28, 2022
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81133350622?pwd=dUUyUWppbWt6djVTaElISUhocXpSUT09
Meeting ID: 811 3335 0622
Passcode: ICSS2717rs
One tap mobile
+16694449171,,81133350622#,,,,*5892135124# US
+16699006833,,81133350622#,,,,*5892135124# US (San Jose)
Dial by your location
+1 669 444 9171 US
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 719 359 4580 US
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 646 931 3860 US
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 309 205 3325 US
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 386 347 5053 US
+1 564 217 2000 US
Meeting ID: 811 3335 0622
Passcode: 5892135124
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdVC04xvn9
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 8/28/2022
|LEPAIO: Labor Education Project on the AFL-CIO International Operations.
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday August 28
|Time
|10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|ICSS
|Location Details
|
ZOOM LINK
GOOD FOR SUNDAY, August 28, 2022
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81133350622?pwd=dUUyUWppbWt6djVTaElISUhocXpSUT09
Meeting ID: 811 3335 0622
Passcode: ICSS2717rs
One tap mobile
+16694449171,,81133350622#,,,,*5892135124# US
+16699006833,,81133350622#,,,,*5892135124# US (San Jose)
Dial by your location
+1 669 444 9171 US
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 719 359 4580 US
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 646 931 3860 US
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 309 205 3325 US
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 386 347 5053 US
+1 564 217 2000 US
Meeting ID: 811 3335 0622
Passcode: 5892135124
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdVC04xvn9
|
For more event information: https://aflcio-int.education
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 26th, 2022 7:22 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network