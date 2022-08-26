Kingswood Capital Management LP annihilates 89 pharmacies or more newzland2 [at] gmail.com)

by Lynda Carson

In opposition to corporate raider Alexander Wolf, Kingswood Capital Management LP, and Save Mart, UFCW 8 encourages its members to avoid Walgreens, and transfer their family’s prescriptions to an Albertsons, Bel Air, Rite Aid, Safeway or Vons pharmacy as soon as possible.