Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | LGBTI / Queer
@Cloudflare #DropKiwiFarms the transphobic hate site
by Josh Moon
Friday Aug 26th, 2022 1:45 AM
Cloudflare protects transphobic hate site Kiwi Farms. Please demand that they do better, and stop protecting KF by providing them Internet services. Kiwi Farms users have doxxed, swatted, and killed a number of vulnerable individuals in the queer and trans communities, this is unacceptable and Cloudflare must be held accountable for their willingness to support the abuses of Kiwi Farms!
Can check out this Vice News article for more details:
https://www.vice.com/en/article/z3434y/people-are-demanding-that-cloudflare-drop-kiwi-farms

Kiwi Farms is the far-right cesspool of the Internet, please demand that Cloudflare stop supporting and protecting them as a client, and drop Internet services to Kiwi Farms.

Check out:
#DropKiwiFarms
#CloudflareProtectsTerrorists
https://www.kiwifarms.net
§Protest at their building in SF?
by Null
Friday Aug 26th, 2022 2:01 AM
Cloudflare Inc.
101 Townsend St
San Francisco, CA 94107

+1 (888) 99 FLARE
http://cloudflare.com
