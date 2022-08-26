From the Open-Publishing Calendar
@Cloudflare #DropKiwiFarms the transphobic hate site
Cloudflare protects transphobic hate site Kiwi Farms. Please demand that they do better, and stop protecting KF by providing them Internet services. Kiwi Farms users have doxxed, swatted, and killed a number of vulnerable individuals in the queer and trans communities, this is unacceptable and Cloudflare must be held accountable for their willingness to support the abuses of Kiwi Farms!
Can check out this Vice News article for more details:
https://www.vice.com/en/article/z3434y/people-are-demanding-that-cloudflare-drop-kiwi-farms
Kiwi Farms is the far-right cesspool of the Internet, please demand that Cloudflare stop supporting and protecting them as a client, and drop Internet services to Kiwi Farms.
Check out:
#DropKiwiFarms
#CloudflareProtectsTerrorists
