



Santa Clara County has released an environmental analysis of the project and soon will decide whether to approve or deny permits for the mine. If built, this project would devastate pristine grasslands and woodlands, impair a critical wildlife movement corridor, and desecrate Amah Mutsun (Ohlone) sacred sites.



Join us in front of the Santa Clara County building on Sept. 10 to stand together for the land, for cultural survival, and to show the strength of our collective determination to protect Juristac!



We encourage you to plan to attend the Rally with a team of friends, carload of family members, or boatload of colleagues. Consider meeting up with your team beforehand, or starting a text message/Signal group to coordinate plans.



Please help us get the word out!



More resources and info at:



Rally hosted by the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band



* LOCATION: *

McEntee Plaza (In front of the Santa Clara County Government Building)

70 W Hedding St, San Jose, CA 95110

This is downtown, please give yourself an extra 30 minutes to park.



* CO-SPONSORS *

★ ACLU of Northern California

★ American Indian Movement West

★ Anakbayan San Jose

★ Center for Biological Diversity

★ Community Agency for Resources, Advocacy and Services (CARAS)

★ Earthworks Action

★ First Unitarian Church of San Jose

★ Friends of Juristac

★ Green Foothills

★ Greenbelt Alliance

★ Human Agenda

★ Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley

★ Interfaith Clergy Alliance of South County

★ International Indian Treaty Council

★ International Indigenous Youth Council

★ Jewish Voice for Peace South Bay

★ Jews on Ohlone Land

★ Movimiento de Accion, Inspirando Servicio (MAΊZ)

★ Malaya South Bay

★ Mothers Out Front Silicon Valley

★ NAACP Santa Cruz

★ Nihonmachi Outreach Committee of San Jose

★ Northern California Environmental Justice Network

★ Novasutras

★ Orchard City Indivisible

★ Peninsula Peace and Justice Center

★ Pie Ranch

★ Regeneración – Pajaro Valley Climate Action

★ Resource Center for Nonviolence

★ San Jose Strong

★ San José Unified Equity Coalition

★ Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society

★ SEIU Local 521

★ Sierra Club Loma Prieta Chapter

★ Silicon Valley De-Bug

★ Silicon Valley Democratic Socialists of America

★ Santa Cruz Democratic Socialists of America

★ Somos Mayfair

★ South Bay Indigenous Solidarity

★ Starr King Unitarian Universalist Church of Hayward

★ Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) @ Sacred Heart

★ Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) Santa Cruz County

★ Sustainable Silicon Valley

★ UCSC American Indian Resource Center

★ Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Sunnyvale

★ Urban Sanctuary of San Jose

★ UU Church of Monterey Peninsula Social Justice Committee

★ Veterans for Peace Chapter 101



#protectjuristac #amahmutsun #protectsacredplaces



Protect Juristac

