Related Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Challenging Colonialism s01 Bonus: Take Action to Protect Juristac
by Martin Rizzo-Martinez & Daniel Stonebloom
Tuesday Aug 23rd, 2022 8:39 PM
Amah Mutsun Tribal Band member Carolyn Rodriguez and Green Foothills Policy and Advocacy Director Alice Kaufman speak about the urgent need to protect Juristac--and how you can contribute.
sm_ccpod_high.jpg
original image (2999x2999)
Challenging Colonialism is produced by myself, Daniel Stonebloom & Martin Rizzo-Martinez. For this episode, Daniel conducted both interviews as well as the audio engineering and editing. All music by G. Gonzales. Introductory framing by Brittini Orona.

Follow us on twitter, subscribe, rate and review, and please share and promote this podcast, but this episode in particular, on any of the platforms you use. We want people to participate in this process.

For additional information & to get involved:

Homepage: http://www.protectjuristac.org/

How to take action during the EIR Comment Period: http://www.protectjuristac.org/deir/

EIR Comment Writing Workshop: http://www.protectjuristac.org/updates/comment-workshop-reportback/

Santa Clara County's Planning Dept. website with the EIR documents and additional public comment options: https://plandev.sccgov.org/policies-programs/smara/sargent

Petition: http://www.protectjuristac.org/petition/

September 10 Rally: http://www.protectjuristac.org/rally/

Additional Amah Mutsun Tribal Band youtube, including Juristac videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCURANNAvqmZszYS66k4vrzg/videos

Donate: https://donorbox.org/protectjuristac

This podcast is produced with support from the California State Parks Foundation https://www.calparks.org/
https://media.rss.com/challengingcoloniali...
§
Listen now:
9:57
https://media.rss.com/challengingcoloniali...
