From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Challenging Colonialism s01 Bonus: Take Action to Protect Juristac
Amah Mutsun Tribal Band member Carolyn Rodriguez and Green Foothills Policy and Advocacy Director Alice Kaufman speak about the urgent need to protect Juristac--and how you can contribute.
Challenging Colonialism is produced by myself, Daniel Stonebloom & Martin Rizzo-Martinez. For this episode, Daniel conducted both interviews as well as the audio engineering and editing. All music by G. Gonzales. Introductory framing by Brittini Orona.
Follow us on twitter, subscribe, rate and review, and please share and promote this podcast, but this episode in particular, on any of the platforms you use. We want people to participate in this process.
For additional information & to get involved:
Homepage: http://www.protectjuristac.org/
How to take action during the EIR Comment Period: http://www.protectjuristac.org/deir/
EIR Comment Writing Workshop: http://www.protectjuristac.org/updates/comment-workshop-reportback/
Santa Clara County's Planning Dept. website with the EIR documents and additional public comment options: https://plandev.sccgov.org/policies-programs/smara/sargent
Petition: http://www.protectjuristac.org/petition/
September 10 Rally: http://www.protectjuristac.org/rally/
Additional Amah Mutsun Tribal Band youtube, including Juristac videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCURANNAvqmZszYS66k4vrzg/videos
Donate: https://donorbox.org/protectjuristac
This podcast is produced with support from the California State Parks Foundation https://www.calparks.org/
Follow us on twitter, subscribe, rate and review, and please share and promote this podcast, but this episode in particular, on any of the platforms you use. We want people to participate in this process.
For additional information & to get involved:
Homepage: http://www.protectjuristac.org/
How to take action during the EIR Comment Period: http://www.protectjuristac.org/deir/
EIR Comment Writing Workshop: http://www.protectjuristac.org/updates/comment-workshop-reportback/
Santa Clara County's Planning Dept. website with the EIR documents and additional public comment options: https://plandev.sccgov.org/policies-programs/smara/sargent
Petition: http://www.protectjuristac.org/petition/
September 10 Rally: http://www.protectjuristac.org/rally/
Additional Amah Mutsun Tribal Band youtube, including Juristac videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCURANNAvqmZszYS66k4vrzg/videos
Donate: https://donorbox.org/protectjuristac
This podcast is produced with support from the California State Parks Foundation https://www.calparks.org/
Listen now:
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network