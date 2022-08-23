Communique: Hillary Ronen's House Painted by La Misión



Hillary Ronen's house provided with free exterior paint upgrade.

"Hillary Ronen is a opp, Calle24 is a cop"



We love our hood

And will fight back

We're not like Calle24

Sold out and whack

We love our hood

And hate a cop

Ronen keep your hands

Off our block



- some mission district kids guided by the vastness of revolutionary love and rage in our chests. every act of vandalism, an offering.