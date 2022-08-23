From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Communique: Hillary Ronen's House Painted
Hillary Ronen's house provided with free exterior paint upgrade.
"Hillary Ronen is a opp, Calle24 is a cop"
We love our hood
And will fight back
We're not like Calle24
Sold out and whack
We love our hood
And hate a cop
Ronen keep your hands
Off our block
- some mission district kids guided by the vastness of revolutionary love and rage in our chests. every act of vandalism, an offering.
