Gilroy City Council Supports Local Tribe by Voting to Oppose Mine on Sacred Lands at Juristac by Amah Mutsun Tribal Band



Gilroy, CA, August 16, 2022 — On Monday evening, the Gilroy City Council unanimously voted to take a position opposing the Sargent Quarry Project, a planned 403-acre sand and gravel mining operation that would be located just outside of the City’s jurisdiction. The council moved to produce a resolution urging Santa Clara County officials to deny approval of permits for the mine, which threatens open space lands that are held sacred by a local Indigenous tribe and have also been deemed critical for wildlife migration.