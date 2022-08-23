Join Headlands Center for the Arts for a special Supper with Bay Area Fellow Erika Chong Shuch, co-founder of For You Productions. For You's recent production, "Dr. G's Bingo Extravaganza," honors Oregon civil rights activist and elder, Dr. Geneva Craig. Originally developed for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, "Dr. G's Bingo Extravaganza" has been reimagined for Headlands and complemented by an outdoor dinner by Chef Damon Little inspired by the remarkable life of Dr. G.
Headlands' Supper Series brings guests into conversation with Headlands Artists, paired with a seasonal meal crafted by Headlands chefs and served family-style in our outdoor gathering space, The Commons. Bring a couple of friends, or come ready to make some new ones, and share a meal around an inspired table.
Masks required indoors. This event will take place in the Commons, an outdoor space accessible to people with mobility aids.
Headlands Center for the Arts' Bay Area Fellowship: Svane Family Foundation Inaugural Artists, is made possible with the generous support of the Svane Family Foundation.
$40 General; $30 Headlands Members.
|Date
|Sunday September 18
|Time
|5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Headlands Center for the Arts
|info [at] headlands.org
|Phone
|415-331-2787
|Location Details
Headlands Center for the Arts
944 Fort Barry
Sausalito, CA 94965
► ▼ IMC Network