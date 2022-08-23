top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism
On the Present and Future of Integral Education at CIIS and Beyond
Date Friday September 16
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCIIS Public Programs
Emailpublicprograms [at] ciis.edu
Phone415-575-6175
Location Details
California Institute of Integral Studies
1453 Mission St.
San Francisco, CA 94103
Join California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS) President Brock Blomberg and CIIS Provost Kathy Littles for a unique conversation exploring the present and future of CIIS and what is core to its mission of integral education. President Blomberg and Provost Littles share insights on the current moment at CIIS and beyond, as well as the role higher education plays in our world today. They discuss the creativity, innovation, and expansion required to meet the needs of students and faculty in higher education while responding to trends in an evolving marketplace.

President Blomberg and Provost Littles tackle big questions facing CIIS and other higher education institutions such as: How do we respond to global issues of social justice? How do we respond to the creative tension of self-expression, acceptance, and transcendence of boundaries?

Cutting edge leaders will be essential as we build upon our many years of integral education which hopefully sets us up for continued growth and prosperity in the future.

Free, suggested donation of $10.
For more event information: https://www.ciis.edu/public-programs/event...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 23rd, 2022 1:49 AM
