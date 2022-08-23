Join California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS) President Brock Blomberg and CIIS Provost Kathy Littles for a unique conversation exploring the present and future of CIIS and what is core to its mission of integral education. President Blomberg and Provost Littles share insights on the current moment at CIIS and beyond, as well as the role higher education plays in our world today. They discuss the creativity, innovation, and expansion required to meet the needs of students and faculty in higher education while responding to trends in an evolving marketplace.



President Blomberg and Provost Littles tackle big questions facing CIIS and other higher education institutions such as: How do we respond to global issues of social justice? How do we respond to the creative tension of self-expression, acceptance, and transcendence of boundaries?



Cutting edge leaders will be essential as we build upon our many years of integral education which hopefully sets us up for continued growth and prosperity in the future.



Free, suggested donation of $10.

