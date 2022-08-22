top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice
Pelosi Resign! San Franciscans Accuse Pelosi of War Mongering Against China
by Labor Video Project
Monday Aug 22nd, 2022 3:39 PM
Dozens of people rallied in Portsmouth Square in San Francisco Chinatown and demanded that San Francisco House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi resign. They accused her of whipping up war against China and being responsible for the escalating attacks on Chinese and Asian Americans.
sm_img_8629.jpg
original image (487x640)
Dozens of people rallied in San Francisco rallied in Chinatown to demand that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi resign because of her whipping up a military confrontation between the United States and China by visiting Taiwan. Retired San Francico judges Lilian Sing and Julie Tang called for the resignation of Nancy Pelosi and called for a change of both Biden and Pelosi’s
provocation and drive toward confrontation and war in Asia.

Speakers also directly connected the increasing attacks on Chinese elderly people and other Asian people in San Francisco and throughout the country.

This rally took place on August 21, 2022 at Portsmouth Square in San Francisco.

Additional Media:
SF Protest Against Nancy Pelosi For Pushing War Drive Against China
https://youtu.be/02YkfJ2Y9ZQ
Asian Hate Is A Virus! Thousands March In SF Protesting Racist Attacks Against Asians & Xenophobia
https://youtu.be/2YXXkEa9b3k
STOP US War Funding In Ukraine! Protest At Congresswoman Barbara Lee's Oakland Office
https://youtu.be/znASOrg6nqA
Barbara Lee Supports Tens Of Billions Of Military Aid To Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msIsXUeN2jY
Ukraine, War & Labor: Presentation by Vermont AFL-CIO Executive Director Liz Medina
https://youtu.be/nSfUW7zeGbs
Labor, Imperialism, Fascism & The War In Ukraine With Cliff Smith, LA Roofers Local 36
https://youtu.be/Age3DLZ1TAM
The AFL-CIO, Ukraine, Capitalism & US Imperialism
https://youtu.be/go03XXjZJDM
US Capitalism, The Ukraine & Imperialism With George Wright
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilaiwLrziyM
US Privatization Of Ukraine, Puerto Rico, PG&E & The Natalie Jeresko Ana Montosantos Connections
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA
Fascism, Imperialism & Labor With Vermont AFL-CIO President David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/xI5wLyycy3w
Vermont AFL-CIO President David Van Deusen & The Fight To Defend Working People & The AFL-CIO
https://youtu.be/bS152f71t5A
Concerning the War in Ukraine: No Love For Putin; No Guns For Nazis
https://www.counterpunch.org/2022/03/24/concerning-the-war-in-ukraine-no-love-for-putin-no-guns-for-nazis/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/uxEkwzboS2I
§Pelosi United With Bush Along With Democrats To Attack China
by Labor Video Project
Monday Aug 22nd, 2022 3:39 PM
pelosi_bush_hands.jpg
Speakers at the San Francisco rally called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and war monger and a threat to Chinese Americans and all Asians in the United States/
https://youtu.be/uxEkwzboS2I
§Biden Leaving Senator Dianne Feinstein's Mansion During Election Campaign
by Labor Video Project
Monday Aug 22nd, 2022 3:39 PM
sm_biden_leaving_feinstein_blum_mansion_10-3-19.jpg
original image (940x641)
Speakers accused Biden of supporting the encirclement of China along with Pelosi and threatening world war.
https://youtu.be/uxEkwzboS2I
§Pelosi & The Delegation To Taiwan Was Welcomed By The Republicans
by Labor Video Project
Monday Aug 22nd, 2022 3:39 PM
images-3.jpeg
Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had the most support from Republicans who have supported Trump's racist campaign against Chinese and Asian Americans.
https://youtu.be/uxEkwzboS2I
§Pelosi and Congress People Arriving In Taiwan
by Labor Video Project
Monday Aug 22nd, 2022 3:39 PM
images-4.jpeg
Pelosi according to speakers has been a long time supporter of the US military budget and the Asian Pivot to militarize Asia against China.
https://youtu.be/uxEkwzboS2I
§US Bases Abroad Supported By Pelosi, Biden & Democrats
by Labor Video Project
Monday Aug 22nd, 2022 3:39 PM
sm_us_bases_abroad.jpg
original image (900x400)
Pelosi, Biden and the Democrats have supported over 400 bases around the world and have encircled Russia and China to prepare for war.
https://youtu.be/uxEkwzboS2I
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 90.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code