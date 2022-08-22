Dozens of people rallied in Portsmouth Square in San Francisco Chinatown and demanded that San Francisco House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi resign. They accused her of whipping up war against China and being responsible for the escalating attacks on Chinese and Asian Americans.

Retired San Francico judges Lilian Sing and Julie Tang called for the resignation of Nancy Pelosi and called for a change of both Biden and Pelosi'sprovocation and drive toward confrontation and war in Asia.Speakers also directly connected the increasing attacks on Chinese elderly people and other Asian people in San Francisco and throughout the country.This rally took place on August 21, 2022 at Portsmouth Square in San Francisco.