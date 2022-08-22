top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Health, Housing & Public Services
Students Affected by Abortion Restrictions Are Acting
Speaking Up
Monday Aug 22nd, 2022 12:56 AM
Peninsula Youth Activists in San Mateo on August 20
sm_indylast_maybebetter.jpg
original image (6048x4024)
Photos by: Teri Vershel, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer

Although much has been made of student decisions about college choice based on states' abortion access, more pertinent is the immediate need for reproductive rights in middle and high schools. An uptick in teen births will put new demands on schools in our education system, a system that already fails to support teen parents in academic success and graduation.

On the largely suburban San Francisco Peninsula, students as young as 12 years old attended a rally for reproductive justice and spoke up.
§Activist/Speaker
Speaking Up
Monday Aug 22nd, 2022 12:56 AM
sm_indychloe.jpg
original image (4024x4024)
On the stage in Central Park, San Mateo
§Marching through Central Park in San Mateo
Speaking Up
Monday Aug 22nd, 2022 12:56 AM
sm_indybroughtfolks.jpg
original image (4914x3685)
Heading to the downtown area with signs. Some students brought parents and other relatives
§A public school teacher with her blue sign
Speaking Up
Monday Aug 22nd, 2022 12:56 AM
sm_indyteacher.jpg
original image (6048x4024)
Marched side by side with students
§Middle and High School students marched
Speaking Up
Monday Aug 22nd, 2022 12:56 AM
sm_indymiddleschooler.jpg
original image (5365x4024)
§Stage appearance
Speaking Up
Monday Aug 22nd, 2022 12:56 AM
sm_indylast.jpg
original image (5069x3373)
In a symbolic gesture, members of the "old left" passed the torch to students
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
