Students Affected by Abortion Restrictions Are Acting by Speaking Up



Peninsula Youth Activists in San Mateo on August 20

Although much has been made of student decisions about college choice based on states' abortion access, more pertinent is the immediate need for reproductive rights in middle and high schools. An uptick in teen births will put new demands on schools in our education system, a system that already fails to support teen parents in academic success and graduation.



On the largely suburban San Francisco Peninsula, students as young as 12 years old attended a rally for reproductive justice and spoke up.