



The overturning of abortion rights is ILLEGITIMATE!

The Federal Government Must Restore NATIONWIDE LEGAL ABORTION NOW!



Let the anti-abortion forces and those in power know that we will sooner bring the gears of society to a grinding halt through mass nonviolent resistance than accept the horrors of forced motherhood!



With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the lives of women, girls and everyone who can get pregnant are being decimated, they are being reduced to incubators. Women are being considered less than full human beings, wombs are becoming crime scenes and sites of surveillance.



WE REFUSE TO ACCEPT THIS NIGHTMARE WORLD!

A world in which a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio had to travel to another state to get an abortion, where a court in Florida ruled that a 16-year-old was "not mature enough" to get an abortion and forced by the state to carry a pregnancy to term, where a mother in Nebraska faces felony charges for allegedly helping her teenage daughter abort a pregnancy - and that's just the beginning.



Who are "Pro-Life" SF?

"Pro-Life" SF and PAAU ("Progressive" Anti-Abortion Uprising)

are part of the Christian fascist anti-abortion movement whose members have invaded abortion clinics, harassed patients, stalked and terrorized doctors, stole fetal remains, and utilized various dirty tactics. They disguise themselves as “progressive,” calling themselves feminist, leftist, atheist, vegan, queer, anarchist, etc. to disorient people and garner support. But their goal is no different from open fascists: reducing women and people who can get pregnant to baby-making machines, putting fetuses before women's lives. They are coming to Berkeley to legitimize anti-women fascist politics under a “progressive” mantle, and it must be REJECTED and OPPOSED!



They are supported and promoted by women-hating and anti-LBGTQ+ politicians and leaders of the anti-abortion movement like Texas senator Ted Cruz and Randall Terry -- a Christian fascist who believes that it is “human nature” for women to follow men and who has openly advocated for murder of abortion doctors.



RiseUp4Abortionrights.org

TW: @Rise4AbortionSF

IG: @riseup4abortion_bayarea

BayArea [at] RiseUp4AbortionRights.org

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights!

Abortion On Demand & Without Apology!

#Green4Abortion



