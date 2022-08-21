KVHS 90.5FM Under Threat of Closure by MDUSD by Listener



Concord's local radio station, KVHS 90.5FM (The Edge) is under treat of closure by the Mount Diablo Unified School District. This radio station is part of local history, having been established in 1964 by Clayton Valley High vice principal Bob Daugherty. A MDUSD staff report claims the station has no education value, and is too expensive to maintain. The station community, and local listeners want to keep their station - which is known as "the voice of the valley".