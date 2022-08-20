From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Kingswood Capital Management LP screws the American public at Lucky grocer’s pharmacies
By Lynda Carson - August 20, 2022
Oakland - In recent days it was reported that the pharmacies at Lucky grocers in Oakland, the Bay Area, and across the state are set to be closed around August 24, 2022. This will have an extreme negative impact upon tens of thousands of people who are dependent on getting their covid vaccinations, and medications such as insulin and other life saving drugs in a timely manor at their nearby Lucky grocers.
According to sources, Save Mart which owned Lucky grocers, was acquired by Kingswood Capital Management LP out of Los Angeles. Terms of the acquisition have not been released by the Kingswood Capital team of executives, including Alexander Wolf.
Kingswood Capital Management’s Alexander Wolf, (landline 424-744-8238) resides in an $11 million dollar palace in Pacific Palisades, CA. - And may be reached at email: awolf [at] kingswood-capital.com
Since the announcement last March of the acquisition of Save Mart by Kingswood Capital Management LP, the prices of groceries at Lucky’s continues to skyrocket to new all time highs.
According to the public records with the Secretary of State, KINGSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (201930800008), their status is listed as being active, and is listed as a corporation formed in Delaware, with their principal address located at 11812 SAN VICENTE BLVD STE 604 LOS ANGELES, CA 90049.
Unfortunately for many, Kingswood Capital Management LP, callously decided to close all the pharmacies at Lucky grocers, no matter how much of a hardship it may be to the patients in need of the life saving medications provided by the pharmacies that are facing closure.
Additionally, with the local CVS Pharmacy closures occurring in the Bay Area, and closures of Walgreen Pharmacies in the Bay Area, it makes matters much worse for those seeking to get their life saving medications and prescriptions on a day to day basis.
According to Kingwood Capital Management’s Alexander Wolf is: “Alex is Managing Partner and Founder of Kingswood. He oversees firm-wide management, the strategic direction of the firm and leads the firm’s investment team. Alex has been a private equity investor since 1997, having completed dozens of investments, with several billion dollars deployed across a wide range of industry sectors, including, software, media, telecommunications and technology, business services, gaming, manufacturing, upstream energy and energy services, paper and packaging, retail and consumer products. Alex has significant expertise in M&A, corporate strategy, turnarounds, restructuring and merger integration.”
Anyone who feels like contacting Alexander Wolf to tell him that he should keep the pharmacies open at Lucky grocers may contact Alexander at landline 424-744-8238, or email: awolf [at] kingswood-capital.com .
-Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
