On September 13, 2022, Chairman Omali Yeshitela returns to Oakland’s Uhuru House, headquarters of the African People’s Socialist Party in the 1980s from where he rebuilt the Black Power Movement out of the ashes of COINTELPRO. Black Panther Party founder Huey Newton made his last public appearances at the Uhuru House shortly before his assassination in 1989.



In Oakland, Yeshitela led campaigns that put a Community Control of Housing initiative on the ballot, took over parks and an abandoned building to serve those without homes and built black community economic institutions including Uhuru Foods & Pies and Uhuru Furniture & Collectibles.



He’ll be back in Oakland to speak at the September 13th “Day of Reparations to African People - Oakland”, an annual Uhuru Solidarity Movement event to raise reparations from the white community for Uhuru Movement programs around the U.S. and the world, including community gardens, an African women’s health center, “One Africa, One Nation Marketplaces”, a community basketball court and outdoor event venues, workforce training and housing for African people coming out of prison, along with a community radio station and licensed community kitchens.



At 5am CDT on Friday, July 29, 2022, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), aided by local police, raided the offices and homes of members of the Uhuru Movement in St. Petersburg, Florida and St. Louis, Missouri, including Chairman Omali Yeshitela’s home.



They broke down doors, broke windows, used flashbang devices and drones and threatened residents with automatic weapons, handcuffing them and temporarily detaining them. They stole computers, hard drives, phones, office equipment and files—both business and personal.



According to Yeshitela, “This is an attempt by the U.S. government to attack, discredit and isolate the African Revolution at a time when it is growing in strength and winning on so many fronts. One of the aims of this attack is to cut off the resources, and that is why reparations is more important than ever.”



Another speaker at the event will be Penny Hess, Chairwoman of the African People’s Solidarity Committee and author of “Overturning the Culture of Violence”, who states,



“White people have a responsibility to prevent the state from moving to attack the African People's Socialist Party in the same way that they have attacked African leaders in the past such as Malcolm X, Patrice Lumumba, Marcus Garvey and others.”



Yeshitela is the creator of the theory of African Internationalism and author of several books including “Vanguard” and “One Africa! One Nation!”. He has provided over 50 years of bold and relentless leadership to the struggle for the self-determination of the African community, including as founder of the African Socialist International and leader of the Black is Back Coalition.





Donations raised through this speaking tour benefit the Uhuru Wa Kulea Health Center.



The Uhuru Wa Kulea African Women’s Health Center is specifically designed to alleviate the trauma women and children face in our community due to lack of healthcare and inability to control our healthcare choices. Traditionally, the Black community values collective prosperity, a value we trace back to Africa. The African Women’s Health Program addresses the mental and physical health of Black girls and women by providing prenatal, birthing, and post-natal care, trauma-informed yoga, an annual African Girl’s Day event, a medicinal herb treatment program and more!



Black Power Blueprint is a black-led self-determination project of the Uhuru Movement building economic institutions for the black community of St. Louis to feed, clothe, and house themselves. To learn more go to blackpowerblueprint.org



Uhuru Solidarity Movement is an organization created by the African People's Socialist Party USA as a strategy to win white solidarity with black power and white reparations to African people. For more event information: https://DREPOakland.eventbrite.com

