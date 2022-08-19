All of Oyster Cove Marina is being gentrified. 34 low-income Households, Pushed out. Kilroy Realty is Developing a 42-acre Bio Science Complex and displacing us to Gentrify the Marina



MEET US AT 11 am 8/23 AT 303 2nd ST SAN FRANCISCO



WE ARE LOSING OUR HOMES!!! HELP US FIGHT THE EVICTION!!!



Kilroy Realty is Developing phase 2 of its Oyster Point Bio-Science Campus In South San Francisco. Oyster Cove Marina is a private Marina Kilroy bought as part of its purchase of the development site. All previous assurances with residents have been set aside and Kilroy Realty served all boat owners and all full-time liveaboard residents with an impending eviction notice on 6/16/2022 stating that all vessels and live-aboard tenants must vacate by 10/15/2022. This was done after 4 years of attendance at Kilroys Oyster Point Development where tenants were told no change had been made to previous Assurances to tenants. HELP US FIGHT 11am-1:30 303 2nd St San Francisco For more event information: https://2pal.com/

Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 19th, 2022 7:05 PM