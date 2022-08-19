top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 8/23/2022
Protest against Eviction of Live Aboard and all Sailors at Oyster Cove Marina
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday August 23
Time 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMatt Klein
Emailmatt [at] sfwaterproofer.com
Location Details
303 2nd St., San Francisco
All of Oyster Cove Marina is being gentrified. 34 low-income Households, Pushed out. Kilroy Realty is Developing a 42-acre Bio Science Complex and displacing us to Gentrify the Marina

MEET US AT 11 am 8/23 AT 303 2nd ST SAN FRANCISCO

WE ARE LOSING OUR HOMES!!! HELP US FIGHT THE EVICTION!!!

Kilroy Realty is Developing phase 2 of its Oyster Point Bio-Science Campus In South San Francisco. Oyster Cove Marina is a private Marina Kilroy bought as part of its purchase of the development site. All previous assurances with residents have been set aside and Kilroy Realty served all boat owners and all full-time liveaboard residents with an impending eviction notice on 6/16/2022 stating that all vessels and live-aboard tenants must vacate by 10/15/2022. This was done after 4 years of attendance at Kilroys Oyster Point Development where tenants were told no change had been made to previous Assurances to tenants. HELP US FIGHT 11am-1:30 303 2nd St San Francisco
sm_img_0162.jpg
original image (480x640)
For more event information: https://2pal.com/

Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 19th, 2022 7:05 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 90.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code