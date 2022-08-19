Striking NUHW Kaiser clinicians rallied at the Kaiser headquarters in Oakland and did a TikTok video.

NUHW Kaiser strikers marched from Oakland Kaiser hospital to the Kaiser headquarters where a rally was held and NUHW workers did a TikTok video.