NUHW Kaiser Strike TikTok Video
by Labor Video Project
Friday Aug 19th, 2022 4:43 PM
Striking NUHW Kaiser clinicians rallied at the Kaiser headquarters in Oakland and did a TikTok video.
sm_nuhw_tictock8-19-22.jpg
original image (3500x1804)
NUHW Kaiser strikers marched from Oakland Kaiser hospital to the Kaiser headquarters where a rally was held and NUHW workers did a TikTok video.

For More Media:

No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ

Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/

MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs

Kaiser still in denial over patient suicides
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rzGA1XWxgI&t=5s
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-still-in-denial-over-patient-suicides/

SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps

Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA

Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s

NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal Rosselli
https://youtu.be/z5oL7rN7wmo

Kaiser NUHW Workers Strike Against Short Staffing Threatening Healthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8SjlVXpmAI&t=12s

Kaiser Bosses STOP Killing Peri Ho! Family & Supporters Speak Out At SF Kaiser
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_ESZtL6jU8&t=15s

IUOE 39 Kaiser Strike Workers Solidarity As 700 Continue Picketing
https://youtu.be/2xpMuOBIO8I

700 IUOE Local 39 Engineers Strike N. Cal Kaiser For Prevailing Wages & Conditions
https://youtu.be/o-hH5IsO5vM

Additional info:
http://www.nuhw.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For More Information:
http://www.nuhw.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.org
https://youtu.be/fT9YfQYHwIo
§NUHW Kaiser Strikers Rallied In Front Of Kaiser Headquarters
by Labor Video Project
Friday Aug 19th, 2022 4:43 PM
sm_nuhw_staged_photo8-19-22.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Part of the NUWH strikers who are demanding proper staffing.
https://youtu.be/fT9YfQYHwIo
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
