This is a hybrid event. Registration is required for Zoom attendance. In-person attendance does not require registration; seats available first come, first served.
Celebrate the legacy of African American heroes highlighted in the book "Changemakers: Biographies of African Americans Who Made a Difference."
Researched, written and edited by the University of San Francisco's Martin-Baro Scholars and Esther Madriz Diversity Scholars from 2015-2019, the book is based on the "Inspiration" murals of 95 inspiring African Americans on the five exterior walls of the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center in the Western Addition. The murals were painted by Josef Norris in 1999.
Hear from a panel of special guest Changemakers who exemplify Black excellence, plus organizers and former students from Engage San Francisco, part of the Leo T. McCarthy Center for Public Service and Common Good at the University of San Francisco, who initiated and supported the project.
Learn more about the project on the Changemakers Blog.
This program is sponsored by Friends of the San Francisco Public Library.
For accommodations (such as ASL interpretation or captioning), call (415) 557-4557 or contact accessibility [at] sfpl.org. Requesting at least 72 hours in advance will help ensure availability.
Free
|Date
|Sunday September 18
|Time
|2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|San Francisco Public Library
|sfplcpp [at] sfpl.org
|Phone
|415-557-4400
|Location Details
|
San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
|
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2022/09/18/panel-c...
