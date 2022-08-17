



A staffperson will moderate the discussion, and there will be a question and answer period.



El Timpano works in collaboration with residents and community partners to create empowering, two-way channels of information that inform and engage the Bay Area's Latino and Mayan immigrants.



Since 2008, Mission Local, an independent news site based in the Mission District, has been focused on high-impact, enterprise reporting on everything from police reform to corruption at City Hall, housing, education and now the pandemic.



San Jose Spotlight is San Jose's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Their mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.



This program is sponsored by Friends of the San Francisco Public Library.

For accommodations (such as ASL interpretation or captioning), call (415) 557-4557 or contact



Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 17th, 2022 8:06 PM