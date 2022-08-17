top
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
Stop the Trigger Laws!: March and Rally to Defend Abortion Rights
Date Sunday August 21
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Location Details
San José City Hall
200 East Santa Clara Street
San José, CA 95113
On August 25th, trigger laws will go into effect in multiple states that will criminalize abortion for both providers and those seeking abortions.

Please join us in the streets to show our solidarity with our brothers, sisters, and siblings in the states that will be affected.

Stop the trigger laws! An attack on one is an attack on all! Legalize abortion once and for all!
For more event information: https://pslweb.org/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 17th, 2022 6:39 PM
by Party for Socialism and Liberation
Wednesday Aug 17th, 2022 6:39 PM
https://pslweb.org/
by Party for Socialism and Liberation
Wednesday Aug 17th, 2022 6:39 PM
https://pslweb.org/
