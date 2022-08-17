On August 25th, trigger laws will go into effect in multiple states that will criminalize abortion for both providers and those seeking abortions.
Please join us in the streets to show our solidarity with our brothers, sisters, and siblings in the states that will be affected.
Stop the trigger laws! An attack on one is an attack on all! Legalize abortion once and for all!
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
|Date
|Sunday August 21
|Time
|10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|Location Details
|
San José City Hall
200 East Santa Clara Street
San José, CA 95113
|
For more event information: https://pslweb.org/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 17th, 2022 6:39 PM
