



For 18 days in June, the people of Ecuador, led by the Indigenous and poorest, fought austerity to a halt. Tens of thousands barricaded highways, paralyzed the capital and much of the nation. Eight people were killed and hundreds injured by police. Led by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE), poor and working people won major economic and political concessions, and other demands are in negotiation.



This webinar will present the voices of Indigenous leaders and grassroots activists that participated in these historic protests.



Floresimo Simbañaof Conaie Comunicacion will present an overall analysis of the protests, what happened, what was achieved, and what comes next. Simbaña is a top leader of CONAIE and is a well known and respected analyst and author.



Kasha Rojas, Toa Tituaña, Miguel Guaichico are local leaders. They will speak about the basic practicalities of organizing support, turnout, and logistics for the national strike (known in Ecuador as El Paro), marching to Quito, protesting within Quito, and facing violent government repression.



The webinar will also feature dramatic images from the protests. This webinar is jointly organized by the DSA International Committee and Code Pink. It is co-sponsored by the Task Force on the Americas and Chicago ALBA Solidarity.



To register:





Lecciones del paro nacional de 2022 en Ecuador será un seminario web público en inglés y español sobre las protestas lideradas por los indígenas en Ecuador el pasado mes de junio. El webinar será el jueves 25 de agosto a las 8:00 p.m. (hora del este).



Durante 18 días en junio, el pueblo de Ecuador, liderado por los indígenas y los más pobres, se enfrentó a la austeridad hasta el final. Decenas de miles de personas levantaron barricadas en las carreteras y paralizaron la capital y gran parte del país. Ocho personas murieron y cientos resultaron heridas por la policía. Liderados por la Confederación de Nacionalidades Indígenas de Ecuador (CONAIE), los pobres y los trabajadores obtuvieron importantes concesiones económicas y políticas, y otras demandas están en negociación.



Este seminario web presentará las voces de los líderes indígenas y los activistas de base que participaron en estas históricas protestas.



Floresimo Simbaña, de Conaie Comunicación, presentará un análisis general de las protestas, lo que sucedió, lo que se logró y lo que viene. Simbaña es uno de los principales dirigentes de la CONAIE y es un conocido y respetado analista y autor.



Kasha Rojas, Toa Tituaña y Miguel Guaichico son líderes locales. Hablarán sobre los aspectos prácticos básicos de la organización del apoyo, la participación y la logística de la huelga nacional (conocida en Ecuador como El Paro), la marcha a Quito, la protesta dentro de Quito y la violenta represión del gobierno.



El seminario web también presentará imágenes dramáticas de las protestas. Este seminario web está organizado conjuntamente por el Comité Internacional de la DSA y Code Pink. Está copatrocinado por el Grupo de Trabajo sobre las Américas y Chicago ALBA Solidarity.



Para inscribirse: https://act.dsausa.org/signup/2022-national-protest-in-ecuador/





