Calling all nature nerds, we're celebrating California Biodiversity Day with a virtual trivia night! Join us to quiz your knowledge of California's flora and fauna, with special emphasis on the myriad of creatures calling Elkhorn Slough home. Compete with friends or just listen in to learn!
The event is free but registration is required to join:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrcO6vqzkoEt1vSNuni_QNXrSJRDDtcMGP
Date
Wednesday September 07
Time
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
Organizer/Author
Elkhorn Slough Reserve
|Location Details
|
Online Event. Register here:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrcO6vqzkoEt1vSNuni_QNXrSJRDDtcMGP
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4578005429...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 16th, 2022 2:29 PM
