The Yard Sale for Reparations is raising funds towards the Black Power Blueprint’s upcoming Women's Health Center.
9/25/2021 Saturday
Start time: 9:00 AM
End time: 1:00 PM
Location: Seminary Ave at Camden St, East Oakland 94605
Map: https://what3words.com/paying.will.class
Furniture, housewares, accessories, DVDs, storage solutions, bins, drawers, bowls, tsotchkes, women’s clothing, pet stuff, bric a brac, antique, vintage, brand new, kitchen stuff, (2) sit-stand adjustable desks, (5) office chairs, dining, side & coffee tables, blender, bakeware, kitchen cart, decor, rugs, arts & crafts, wall art, toys, lots of great stuff to fill out a new apartment or dorm room …not everything pictured!
PLUS! Fresh-baked personal-sized Uhuru fruit pies — several flavors & vegan options!
Donations may be made through the registration link in this event.
This is a neighborhood that is 95% African, the majority of whom live below the poverty line. Black people in the St. Louis area are 3.23 times more likely than whites to live in poverty, the eighth-highest disparity out of 48 metro areas, and in St. Louis city, Black infants are 3 times more likely to die before the age of 1 than white infants.
Through the Black Power Blueprint the black community is building self-empowerment in their own neighborhoods to stop the encroachment of big greedy developers and to build genuine grassroots community-based development in their own interests.
This is not charity. It’s a fight back against gentrification--colonialism by another name.
The fundraiser is organized by the Uhuru Solidarity Movement, the organization of white activists formed by and working under the leadership of the African People’s Socialist Party.
|Date
|Saturday August 27
|Time
|9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|Uhuru Solidarity Movement
|Location Details
|Seminary Ave at Camden St, East Oakland, CA 94605
