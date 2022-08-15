Two thousand Kaiser NUHW healthcare workers went on an indefinite strike on August 15, 2022 for proper staffing and compensation to keep healthcare professionals on the jobs. As a result of a lack of proper staffing, Members and patients at Kaisers have committed suicide. Clinicians

Two thousand Kaiser psychologists, social workers and therapists went on an indefinite strike against Kaiser on Monday August 15, 2022. Kaiser has refused to fully staff their facilities and the result has been long waits for care and massive turnover of the staff leading stress and even higher burnout of the present staff.Additionally Kaiser managers and the CEO who make hundreds of thousands of dollars have been fined millions of dollars for refusing to provide mental health care in a timely fashion.According to speakers at the rally in San Francisco there have been flagrant violations of state and federal law by Kaiser which required equal treatment for both physical and mental health needs.This according to clinicians has led to suicides of the members of Kaiser. Additionally the IUOE Local 39 Stationary Engineers whose previous strike earlier was broken have agreed to support the sanctioned picket line. There are millions of workers many of them who are trade unionists who are also members of Kaiser.Also strikers did a dance for a video on ticktock.