top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers
No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Health System
by Labor Video Project
Monday Aug 15th, 2022 10:25 PM
Two thousand Kaiser NUHW healthcare workers went on an indefinite strike on August 15, 2022 for proper staffing and compensation to keep healthcare professionals on the jobs. As a result of a lack of proper staffing, Members and patients at Kaisers have committed suicide. Clinicians
sm_img_8471.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Two thousand Kaiser psychologists, social workers and therapists went on an indefinite strike against Kaiser on Monday August 15, 2022. Kaiser has refused to fully staff their facilities and the result has been long waits for care and massive turnover of the staff leading stress and even higher burnout of the present staff.

Additionally Kaiser managers and the CEO who make hundreds of thousands of dollars have been fined millions of dollars for refusing to provide mental health care in a timely fashion.

According to speakers at the rally in San Francisco there have been flagrant violations of state and federal law by Kaiser which required equal treatment for both physical and mental health needs.

This according to clinicians has led to suicides of the members of Kaiser. Additionally the IUOE Local 39 Stationary Engineers whose previous strike earlier was broken have agreed to support the sanctioned picket line. There are millions of workers many of them who are trade unionists who are also members of Kaiser.

Also strikers did a dance for a video on ticktock.

Additional Media:
MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs

SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps

Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA

Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s

NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal Rosselli
https://youtu.be/z5oL7rN7wmo

Kaiser NUHW Workers Strike Against Short Staffing Threatening Healthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8SjlVXpmAI&t=12s

Kaiser Bosses STOP Killing Peri Ho! Family & Supporters Speak Out At SF Kaiser
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_ESZtL6jU8&t=15s

Kaiser IUOE 39 Striker "We're On Verge Of What Could Be The Biggest Healthcare Strike In American History"
https://youtu.be/11cj6A9g0fE

IUOE 39 Kaiser Strike Workers Solidarity As 700 Continue Picketing
https://youtu.be/2xpMuOBIO8I

700 IUOE Local 39 Engineers Strike N. Cal Kaiser For Prevailing Wages & Conditions
https://youtu.be/o-hH5IsO5vM

Additional info:
http://www.nuhw.org

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ
§No More Kaiser Suicides
by Labor Video Project
Monday Aug 15th, 2022 10:25 PM
sm_nuhw_no_more_kaiser_suicides.jpg
original image (3425x2381)
A striking NUHW clinician Annessa Larson talked about the reasons for suicides.
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ
§On The Picket Line
by Labor Video Project
Monday Aug 15th, 2022 10:25 PM
sm_img_8484.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Picketers at the San Francisco Kaiser hospital on the picket line for proper staffing and against profiteering by Kaiser management.
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ
§Fair Contract For Kaiser Healthcare Workers
by Labor Video Project
Monday Aug 15th, 2022 10:25 PM
sm_img_8400.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Workers are demanding conditions that allow them to take proper care of their health needs.
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 90.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code