From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers
No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Health System
Two thousand Kaiser NUHW healthcare workers went on an indefinite strike on August 15, 2022 for proper staffing and compensation to keep healthcare professionals on the jobs. As a result of a lack of proper staffing, Members and patients at Kaisers have committed suicide. Clinicians
Two thousand Kaiser psychologists, social workers and therapists went on an indefinite strike against Kaiser on Monday August 15, 2022. Kaiser has refused to fully staff their facilities and the result has been long waits for care and massive turnover of the staff leading stress and even higher burnout of the present staff.
Additionally Kaiser managers and the CEO who make hundreds of thousands of dollars have been fined millions of dollars for refusing to provide mental health care in a timely fashion.
According to speakers at the rally in San Francisco there have been flagrant violations of state and federal law by Kaiser which required equal treatment for both physical and mental health needs.
This according to clinicians has led to suicides of the members of Kaiser. Additionally the IUOE Local 39 Stationary Engineers whose previous strike earlier was broken have agreed to support the sanctioned picket line. There are millions of workers many of them who are trade unionists who are also members of Kaiser.
Also strikers did a dance for a video on ticktock.
Additional Media:
MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs
SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps
Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA
Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s
NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal Rosselli
https://youtu.be/z5oL7rN7wmo
Kaiser NUHW Workers Strike Against Short Staffing Threatening Healthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8SjlVXpmAI&t=12s
Kaiser Bosses STOP Killing Peri Ho! Family & Supporters Speak Out At SF Kaiser
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_ESZtL6jU8&t=15s
Kaiser IUOE 39 Striker "We're On Verge Of What Could Be The Biggest Healthcare Strike In American History"
https://youtu.be/11cj6A9g0fE
IUOE 39 Kaiser Strike Workers Solidarity As 700 Continue Picketing
https://youtu.be/2xpMuOBIO8I
700 IUOE Local 39 Engineers Strike N. Cal Kaiser For Prevailing Wages & Conditions
https://youtu.be/o-hH5IsO5vM
Additional info:
http://www.nuhw.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Additionally Kaiser managers and the CEO who make hundreds of thousands of dollars have been fined millions of dollars for refusing to provide mental health care in a timely fashion.
According to speakers at the rally in San Francisco there have been flagrant violations of state and federal law by Kaiser which required equal treatment for both physical and mental health needs.
This according to clinicians has led to suicides of the members of Kaiser. Additionally the IUOE Local 39 Stationary Engineers whose previous strike earlier was broken have agreed to support the sanctioned picket line. There are millions of workers many of them who are trade unionists who are also members of Kaiser.
Also strikers did a dance for a video on ticktock.
Additional Media:
MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs
SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps
Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA
Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s
NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal Rosselli
https://youtu.be/z5oL7rN7wmo
Kaiser NUHW Workers Strike Against Short Staffing Threatening Healthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8SjlVXpmAI&t=12s
Kaiser Bosses STOP Killing Peri Ho! Family & Supporters Speak Out At SF Kaiser
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_ESZtL6jU8&t=15s
Kaiser IUOE 39 Striker "We're On Verge Of What Could Be The Biggest Healthcare Strike In American History"
https://youtu.be/11cj6A9g0fE
IUOE 39 Kaiser Strike Workers Solidarity As 700 Continue Picketing
https://youtu.be/2xpMuOBIO8I
700 IUOE Local 39 Engineers Strike N. Cal Kaiser For Prevailing Wages & Conditions
https://youtu.be/o-hH5IsO5vM
Additional info:
http://www.nuhw.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network