Cuba Film Festival
Sunday, August 28 @ 12pm
2969 Mission Street, San Francisco
A Fundraiser for Medicine to Cuba by the Hatuey Project
http://www.hatueyproject.org
Featuring:
- Fresa y Chocolate (1993)
- De Cierta Manera (1974)
- Castro's Spies (2020) feature film debut in SF!
- and more short films
The Film Festival is raising money to send medicines after the disastrous fire in Matanzas province.
$10 entry, with in & out privilege.
With dinner at 6pm, it is $20 total.
Call 415-821-6545
or info [at] cuba-venezuela.org
(masks required)
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Americas | San FranciscoView events for the week of 8/28/2022
|Cuba Film Festival Fundraiser
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday August 28
|Time
|12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee
|Location Details
|2969 Mission Street, San Francisco
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 15th, 2022 4:55 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network