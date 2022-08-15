

Sunday, August 28 @ 12pm

2969 Mission Street, San Francisco



A Fundraiser for Medicine to Cuba by the Hatuey Project

http://www.hatueyproject.org



Featuring:



- Fresa y Chocolate (1993)

- De Cierta Manera (1974)

- Castro's Spies (2020) feature film debut in SF!

- and more short films



The Film Festival is raising money to send medicines after the disastrous fire in Matanzas province.



$10 entry, with in & out privilege.

With dinner at 6pm, it is $20 total.

Call 415-821-6545

or

