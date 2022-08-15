top
Related Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Protect Juristac Gilroy Info and Action Prep Day
Date Sunday August 28
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Organizer/AuthorProtect Juristac
Gilroy Center for the Arts/Gilroy Arts Alliance
7341 Monterey St., Gilroy
Join local artists, community organizers and Amah Mutsun Tribal Band representatives to learn more about Juristac, the sacred ceremonial grounds and critical wildlife habitat just south of Gilroy that is threatened by a planned mining project.

Come get the latest updates and learn more about how you can take action. We will have fun activities such as postcard making and sign and banner making to prepare for the big upcoming RALLY FOR JURISTAC in San Jose on Sept. 10!

The speaking/presentation portion of the event will be from 1:00 to 2:00pm, and the rest of the time will be dedicated to art making, postcard writing, Q&A and distribution of Protect Juristac campaign materials like stickers, yard signs, t-shirts, posters, etc!

To learn more about the campaign to Protect Juristac and ways to be involved visit https://protectjuristac.org
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3269814319...

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 15th, 2022 12:51 PM
