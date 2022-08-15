Other





Come get the latest updates and learn more about how you can take action. We will have fun activities such as postcard making and sign and banner making to prepare for the big upcoming RALLY FOR JURISTAC in San Jose on Sept. 10!



The speaking/presentation portion of the event will be from 1:00 to 2:00pm, and the rest of the time will be dedicated to art making, postcard writing, Q&A and distribution of Protect Juristac campaign materials like stickers, yard signs, t-shirts, posters, etc!



To learn more about the campaign to Protect Juristac and ways to be involved visit https://protectjuristac.org For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3269814319...

