Save the date for our annual Fall Harvest Festival! We're excited to partner again with Life Lab to host our first in-person festival for the broader community since 2019. The Harvest Festival will feature live music, an apple pie baking contest, apple pressing, hands-on workshops, tractor rides, with food trucks and hydration stations to keep you nourished.
$5 admission / Free admission for kids under 12, UCSC and Cabrillo College students with a student ID, and Friends of the UCSC Farm & Garden members.
|Sunday September 25
|11:00 AM - 4:30 PM
|UC Santa Cruz Center for Agroecology
The Farm, UC Santa Cruz
Directions: https://agroecology.ucsc.edu/visit/directions.html
For more event information: https://agroecology.ucsc.edu/news-events/e...
