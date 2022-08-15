Save the date for our annual Fall Harvest Festival! We're excited to partner again with Life Lab to host our first in-person festival for the broader community since 2019. The Harvest Festival will feature live music, an apple pie baking contest, apple pressing, hands-on workshops, tractor rides, with food trucks and hydration stations to keep you nourished.



$5 admission / Free admission for kids under 12, UCSC and Cabrillo College students with a student ID, and Friends of the UCSC Farm & Garden members.

