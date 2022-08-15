Challenging Colonialism s01e05: Nichelle Garcia on Run4Salmon by Martin Rizzo-Martinez & Daniel Stonebloom



Nichelle Garcia (Winnemem Wintu) talks about the Run 4 Salmon, the 2022 run, its goals and its history. She also discussed inter-tribal solidarity in water and salmon protection, as well as the curriculum and mini-lessons she's contributed to and taught in schools to raise awareness of what's at stake.