Related Categories: California | Central Valley | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Challenging Colonialism s01e05: Nichelle Garcia on Run4Salmon
by Martin Rizzo-Martinez & Daniel Stonebloom
Monday Aug 15th, 2022 10:33 AM
Nichelle Garcia (Winnemem Wintu) talks about the Run 4 Salmon, the 2022 run, its goals and its history. She also discussed inter-tribal solidarity in water and salmon protection, as well as the curriculum and mini-lessons she's contributed to and taught in schools to raise awareness of what's at stake.
sm_cclogo.jpg
original image (3000x3000)
Challenging Colonialism is produced by Daniel Stonebloom & Martin Rizzo-Martinez. This interview was conducted by Martin, with audio engineering and editing by Daniel.
Introductory framing by Brittini Orona.
Music by G. Gonzales.

For more information & to get involved:
http://run4salmon.org/
https://youtu.be/nW3Tdn4gIPg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ6YB-25CqmC1dF-nLR3ZKg
http://run4salmon.org/run4salmon-curriculum/
http://run4salmon.org/2020-mini-lessons/

Please share and promote this podcast on any of the platforms you might use. Follow us on twitter, subscribe, rate and review.

This podcast is produced with support from the CA State Parks Foundation https://www.calparks.org/
https://media.rss.com/challengingcoloniali...
§s01e05
by Martin Rizzo-Martinez & Daniel Stonebloom
Monday Aug 15th, 2022 10:33 AM
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (86.3MB) | Embed Audio
https://media.rss.com/challengingcoloniali...
