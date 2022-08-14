The genocide of Native people by the United States government was carried out by murder, removal of children to boarding schools and foster homes, exploitation of energy resources, sterilization of women,and forced relocation. Cultural genocide was also carried out by missionaries and churches.

The Struggle for Survival -- Energy, Genocide and the Targeting of Leonard PeltierBrenda NorrellCensored NewsThe Four Corners Energy Map of 1980 was published in the Bard College newsletter, "Observer." The article details genocide in Indian country, the energy war in Indian country, and the targeting of Leonard Peltier.The genocide of Native people by the United States government was carried out by murder, removal of children to boarding schools and foster homes, exploitation of energy resources, sterilization of women,and forced relocation. Cultural genocide was also carried out by missionaries and churches.The article, "The American Indian Struggle for Identity and Survival," includes the admission of Standing Deer, Leonard Peltier's fellow inmate, and the fact the United States asked Standing Deer to assassinate Peltier in prison.The article includes the Walk for Survival 1980 and shares the journey, including the prayers at the atomic bomb testing site on Western Shoshone land, and prayers for Native women sterilized without their consent by the U.S. government in Oklahoma.These are the most censored issues in Indian country. Read the full article at Censored News.Photo: Debra White Plume, Lakota, gives the Lewis and Clark Expedition a symbolic blanket of smallpox, as the American Indian Movement demands they leave South Dakota. Photo by Brenda Norrell.