top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
The Struggle to Survive: Energy, Genocide and the Targeting of Leonard Peltier
by Brenda Norrell
Sunday Aug 14th, 2022 1:59 PM
The genocide of Native people by the United States government was carried out by murder, removal of children to boarding schools and foster homes, exploitation of energy resources, sterilization of women,and forced relocation. Cultural genocide was also carried out by missionaries and churches.
postscreenshot_2014-08-05_at_5.png
The Struggle for Survival -- Energy, Genocide and the Targeting of Leonard Peltier

Brenda Norrell
Censored News

The Four Corners Energy Map of 1980 was published in the Bard College newsletter, "Observer." The article details genocide in Indian country, the energy war in Indian country, and the targeting of Leonard Peltier.

The genocide of Native people by the United States government was carried out by murder, removal of children to boarding schools and foster homes, exploitation of energy resources, sterilization of women,and forced relocation. Cultural genocide was also carried out by missionaries and churches.

The article, "The American Indian Struggle for Identity and Survival," includes the admission of Standing Deer, Leonard Peltier's fellow inmate, and the fact the United States asked Standing Deer to assassinate Peltier in prison.

The article includes the Walk for Survival 1980 and shares the journey, including the prayers at the atomic bomb testing site on Western Shoshone land, and prayers for Native women sterilized without their consent by the U.S. government in Oklahoma.

These are the most censored issues in Indian country. Read the full article at Censored News.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/08/the-struggle-for-survival-energy.html

Photo: Debra White Plume, Lakota, gives the Lewis and Clark Expedition a symbolic blanket of smallpox, as the American Indian Movement demands they leave South Dakota. Photo by Brenda Norrell.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/08/the...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Sunday Aug 14th, 2022 1:59 PM
screenshot_2022-08-14_9.43.26_am.png
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/08/the...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 90.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code