











“Fighting for Our Lives: An Action Conference on Reproductive Justice.” A national interactive Zoom event for activists and grassroots advocates to strategize plans to strengthen the movement to regain women’s and pregnant people’s rights to control their bodies. Saturday, August 27, 10am PDT/1pm EDT. Conference includes a panel discussion on “Perspectives from Grassroots Leaders” and workshops on “Breaking the race barrier,” “Labor in the forefront,” and “All aboard for next steps.” Event is Free everyone welcome! Donations of $5-$50 requested. Register at https://tinyurl.com/2022WRD . Sponsored by National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice and Radical Women. For more information contact: RW.US [at] radicalwomen.org , ReproJusticeNow.org or 206-985-4621. For more event information: https://tinyurl.com/2022WRD

Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 14th, 2022 12:54 AM