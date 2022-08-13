From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

STOP Discharges At Laguna Honda Hospital: Discharges = Deaths Say Labor, Community & Famil by Labor Video Project

Labor and community activists as well as family members rallied at San Francisco Laguna Honda hospital to protest the deaths of 9 residents and patients who were discharged by London Breed's Department of Public Health management. Speakers discussed the drive for privatization and the corruption in government agencies that led to these murders.

Speakers from SEIU 1021 including Brenda Barros Chapter Chair SF General Hospital , Cheryl Thornton SF Community Health Care Vice Chair, UPTE UCSF SF Labor Council delegate Lisa Milos and other workers and community members demanded that it not close and be expanded. They also said that it was part of the privatization drive going on in San Francisco, California and nationally.

Speakers including Joseph Urban whose mother in law is a resident warned that the patients many of whom are in the 80's and 90's would die from transfer trauma. He reported that 90 other residents and patients would likely die if they were discharged by the administration and doctors.

Also speakers reported that behind the drive to shutdown the facility is the push for privatization. The Department of Public Health is pushing privatization and outsourcing to non-profits and other groups that do not provide the care that those at Laguna Honda are receiving.

This action took place on August 13, 2022 and was sponsored by United Front Committee For A Labor Party and Higher Education Action Team at CCSF HEAT.



WW 8-9-22 SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discharges & The Deaths With Pat McGinnis Of CANHR

WorkWeek 8-4-22 Fight To Save SF Laguna Honda & SEIU 1021 SF Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers

Patients' Families, Supporters Hold SF Rally to Keep Laguna Honda Hospital Open

California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform (CANHR)

Hundreds of SEIU 1021 SF Non-profit Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers Strike For Living Wages

EPIC, LEAN, SF General, Privatization & SEIU 1021 Contract Negotiations: Interview With John Wadsworth

Reign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor Council

SEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH Pharmacy

Racism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan

$8000 A Week Scabs At Sutter Alta Bates Hospital As CNA NNU Nurses & Techs Strike For 9th Time

SEIU 1021, THC Boss Randy Shaw & Fired SEIU 1021 Shop Steward Nate Holmes Speaks Out

Stop The Forced Relocation of Residents From Laguna Honda Hospital





Labor Video Project

§ UPTE UCSF Unionist Lisa Milos by Labor Video Project

CWA UPTE UCSF Unionist Lisa Milos spoke at the rally and talked about how her own family members were saved by the workers and services provided by Laguna Honda. https://youtu.be/z1TL2yQv6IQ

§ Laguna Honda Resident Family Member Joseph Urban by Labor Video Project

Walk In Entrance To Laguna Honda Hospital
The police tried to prevent people from attending the press conference who arrived by car. They were demanding identification to limit attendance at the press conference.

§ SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Chapter President Brenda Barros by Labor Video Project

SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Chapter president Brenda Barros talked about the need to defend Laguna Honda and defending both the patients, residents and workers. https://youtu.be/z1TL2yQv6IQ

§ Walk In Entrance To Laguna Honda Hospital by Labor Video Project

The police tried to prevent people from attending the press conference who arrived by car. They were demanding identification to limit attendance at the press conference. https://youtu.be/z1TL2yQv6IQ