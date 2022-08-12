UC Using CIA Methods at People's Park by STP Jesse



In 1975 The Church Committee discovered Operation Mockingbird a CIA program which attempted to manipulate domestic American news media for propaganda purposes. Almost 50 years later U.C. is using the same technique to destroy Peoples Park.



In 1975 The U.S. Senate's Church Committee, investigating The FBI's COINTELPRO activities, discovered Operation Mockingbird.



Operation Mockingbird was a program of the CIA which attempted to manipulate domestic American news media organizations for propaganda purposes it recruited leading American journalists into a propaganda network and influenced the operations of front groups.



U.C.'s henchmen have taken a page from this program, though on a much smaller scale, using local media to spread their propaganda and lies about People's Park and their plans for it.



Using publications such as Berkeleyside they have sought to gain legitimacy for their propaganda and lies. What these "friendly media", term used by the FBI, seem to fail to realize is the long lasting damage this does to their journalistic credibility. It also raises the question if or what incentives U.C. or other groups offered these "friendly media" and reporters for disseminating the U.C. party line.



One only has to look at history to recognize U.C.s and the Berkeley City Council's machinations. How ironic that they would use FBI methods used to destroy civil rights groups and others in the 70s to destroy the Park 52 years later.