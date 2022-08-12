Celebrate International Day for People of African Descent by Khubaka, Michael Harris



Discover California Pioneers of African Descent (1849-1875) as part of United Nations International Day for People of African Descent.

From the Capitol of the Great State of California we are encouraging greater awareness and celebration of International Day for People of African Descent is observed on August 31 each year.



This holiday was created by the United Nations to celebrate the diverse heritage and several contributions of people of African descent.



Our unique journey toward freedom in the State of California comes alive as we Reclaim our Past: California Pioneers of African Descent (1840-1875) a part of International Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Month, September 2022.