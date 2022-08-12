From the Open-Publishing Calendar
COVID: Masks Required on Pine Ridge, Rapid Spread on Navajo Nation
The Oglala Lakota Nation said today that masks are now mandated due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. The Navajo Nation reported more than 300 new cases, and four deaths, from the virus in the past two days.
COVID: Masks Mandated on Pine Ridge, Rapid Spread on Navajo Nation
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
Photo: Dineh volunteer Bitahnii Wilson delivers water to those in need.
The Oglala Lakota Nation said masks are now required due to the rapid increase in cases of COVID-19 in Oglala Lakota County in South Dakota.
"As of today, August 11, 2022, Oglala Lakota County has gone into the High COVID-19 Community Level. Per Oglala Sioux Tribe Ordinance 22-53, Masks are now Mandatory in Oglala Lakota County," the Oglala Lakota Nation said.
On the Navajo Nation, there were 226 new cases, and four deaths, reported on Wednesday. Today, there were 127 new cases of COVID. Now, 1,871 Dineh have died from the virus.
Currently, 69 Navajo communities have an uncontrolled spread of the virus, the Navajo Nation said.
The CDC reported Thursday evening that Apache County, which includes the Navajo Nation and White Mountain Apache Nation, has a high level of COVID.
Nationwide, Indian Health Service reports that the IHS service area of Bemidji, Minnesota has the largest increase in COVID cases this week. The IHS service areas of Navajo, Portland, Oregon, and the Great Plains show rapid increases.
The CDC data today shows about half of the counties in North Dakota and Montana have high levels of COVID.
The State of New Mexico, which provides daily updates, reports the continuous spread of COVID in Navajo area bordertown businesses in Gallup and Farmington.
The Navajo Nation has one of the highest vaccination rates in the United States.
