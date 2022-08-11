top
Related Categories: East Bay | Animal Liberation | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 8/13/2022
Meetup: Lauren Gazzola on Government Repression of Activists
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 13
Time 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Location Details
Crescent Lawn, Berkeley CA
Lauren Gazzola will be joining us at the Meetup to speak about activist repression and incarceration. Lauren is a lifelong animal rights activist who served 40 months in federal prison on “animal enterprise terrorism” charges! With the Smithfield trial fast approaching it is important we hear about her experiences and talk about how government and industry attempt to repress activists, what to expect, and how we can organize around it. Please message Kitty in advance your suggested questions or topics for discussion for Lauren!
*The Meetup is in person and Lauren will join us via Zoom
If you cannot join in person you can join on Zoom at 11:15am, the Zoom link is dxe.io/meetupzoom
Where: Crescent Lawn, UC Berkeley
When: Saturday, August 13th, 11am ~ 12:30pm
What: Community meetup
- We encourage you to take public transit if possible, the lawn is just two blocks from Downtown Berkeley BART station.
- Dogs and other companion animals are welcome at this event!
- There will be brunch and coffee for suggested donation, please bring your own reusable plate and cup if possible!
Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠
Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
sm_meetup-_lauren_gazzola_on_government_repression_of_activists_.jpeg
original image (1323x697)
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/29V0787rJ

Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 11:38 PM
