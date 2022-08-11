top
East Bay
Bay Bridge March: World Day for the End of Speciesism
Date Saturday August 27
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Location Details
210 Burma Rd, Oakland, CA
Speciesism’s effect on the world is unfathomably destructive. Like other forms of oppression and prejudice, it ranges from interpersonal microaggressions, to downright bigotry, to entire societal institutions that thrive off direct or indirect exploitation and violence. It’s an issue that’s widely underrecognized so please WEAR BLACK CLOTHING and join us Saturday afternoon, August 27th to take part in the 8th annual World Day for the end of Speciesism where we’ll march a portion of the highly trafficked Bay Bridge in hopes of drawing attention to the issue along with other actions happening on the same day around the world.
At times we’ll highlight the speciesist practice of prosecuting humans who help anyone who isn’t a human escape from situations of distress and certain death. One of our current organizers (Paul Darwin Picklesimer) and one of our co-founders (Wayne Hsiung) will stand trial in Utah on September 9th for helping two piglets get to a vet and are facing up to over a decade in prison if convicted.
After marching, we’ll return to the meeting point to reflect on the day and enjoy free, delicious, plant-based food from P and A Vegan Catering.
—---------------
WHERE: 210 Burma Rd, Oakland, CA
WHEN: 1:00pm - 4:00pm, Saturday, August 27th
ACCESSIBILITY: Some marching (as much as 4.6 miles) and standing. Some chairs will be on hand for sitting as needed. Sun protection and comfortable footwear may be helpful. Smoke flares may be present so please be aware in order to distance yourself from them in case they might bother you.
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/3qWcInQ4Y

Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 11:32 PM
