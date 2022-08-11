Immigrant rights and labor advocates and organizers will hold a press conference and rally in front of the San Francisco ICE office at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12. Immigrants detained at for-profit Geo Group facilities will speak via telephone about the horrific conditions in the centers, and the retaliation they have suffered for striking.
California | San Francisco | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
|Press Conference and Rally for Detained Immigrant Strikers
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday August 12
|Time
|10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
|Event Type
|Press Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Kim Guptill
|Location Details
|
Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office
630 Sansome Street
San Francisco, CA 94111
|
For more event information: https://socialistorganizer.org/
Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 1:06 PM
