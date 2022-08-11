top
Press Conference and Rally for Detained Immigrant Strikers
Date Friday August 12
Time 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/AuthorKim Guptill
Location Details
Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office
630 Sansome Street
San Francisco, CA 94111
Immigrant rights and labor advocates and organizers will hold a press conference and rally in front of the San Francisco ICE office at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12. Immigrants detained at for-profit Geo Group facilities will speak via telephone about the horrific conditions in the centers, and the retaliation they have suffered for striking.

Download PDF (78.9KB)
For more event information: https://socialistorganizer.org/

