Related Categories: California | Central Valley | LGBTI / Queer | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 8/27/2022
Drown Out Their Hate! Counter-Protest "Straight Pride"
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 27
Time 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNo H8 in the Valley
Email noh8valley [at] protonmail.com
Location Details
Planned Parenthood, 1431 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA
Stand together to defend Planned Parenthood and our LGBTQ+ Neighbors!

White nationalists, Proud Boys, and anti-LGBTQ+ bigots are holding a hate rally in front of Planned Parenthood. For the last three years, Don Grundmann, a Bay Area White Nationalist who pushes anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ+ conspiracy theories, has rallied violent far-Right groups to terrorize Modesto.

As a community we must come together and say “NO!” Come out to drown out their hate and show with numbers and solidarity the Central Valley opposes hate, white supremacy, and bigotry in all its forms!
sm_spflyer1.jpg
original image (800x800)
For more event information: https://noh8inthevalley.noblogs.org/

Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 12:02 PM
§
by No H8 in the Valley
Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 12:02 PM
sm_spflyer2.jpeg
original image (2551x2551)
https://noh8inthevalley.noblogs.org/
§
by No H8 in the Valley
Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 12:02 PM
sm_spflyer3.jpg
original image (2551x2551)
https://noh8inthevalley.noblogs.org/
