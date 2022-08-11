Stand together to defend Planned Parenthood and our LGBTQ+ Neighbors!



White nationalists, Proud Boys, and anti-LGBTQ+ bigots are holding a hate rally in front of Planned Parenthood. For the last three years, Don Grundmann, a Bay Area White Nationalist who pushes anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ+ conspiracy theories, has rallied violent far-Right groups to terrorize Modesto.



As a community we must come together and say “NO!” Come out to drown out their hate and show with numbers and solidarity the Central Valley opposes hate, white supremacy, and bigotry in all its forms!

Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 11th, 2022 12:02 PM