Straight Pride Exposed
Information about Straight Pride organizers Ron and Mylinda Mason as well as other Straight Pride attendees
The National Straight Pride Coalition has held three "Straight Pride" events in Modesto, California, and, in April, 2022, announced plans for a fourth to be held on August 27, 2022, outside the Planned Parenthood in Modesto. These events bring together homophobes, anti-abortion activists, and white supremacists and have inspired similar hate rallies nationwide.
A couple of the central organizers for the straight pride coalition are Mylinda and Ron Mason. The public should know who these far-right leaders are. Below the information about the Masons, find links to previously-released info about a few other fascists known to have attended Straight Pride in the past: Robert Michael Gomez, Christopher Carl Young, and Sean Kuykendall.
About Mylinda Mason:
- Address: Sunrise Ave, Modesto, CA
- Email: beavermother [at] aol.com
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mylinda.mason.7
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/beavermother/follower
- Ran for school board on anti-LGBTQ platform
- Often livestreams meetings hosted at home, which she calls the "Patriotic Cottage." Hosted Proud Boys at home before Straight Pride each year
- Works with local pro-life groups, Stanislaus County Republican Assembly (hosts GOP & law enforcement candidates at monthly forums), Constitution Party of California. Kicked out of Mimi's Cafe in April 2022 for hosting CPofCA meetings
- Qanon supporter, COVID-19 conspiracy theorist
- From https://www.nbcnews.com/feature/nbc-out/straight-pride-organizer-s-gay-son-speaks-out-against-his-n1039421?icid=related
Her son shared what it was like to be home-schooled by her: “Any sort of ideological deviation from her philosophy was grounds for punishment. . . . until I became an adult and I was free and then I lived in my own truth. . . . I am in a unique place to call her out for where she's coming from, which is white supremacy.”
She replied: “Let’s get the quote correct — it’s Western civilization that was built by European males that came here to establish the greatest nation on earth.”
- From https://www.abc10.com/article/news/local/modesto/abortion-rights-battle-lines-stanislaus-county/103-2de52360-0333-43dc-9bdb-743d14ada175
On the overturning of Roe v. Wade: “It's a victory for our constitution. It's a victory for our republic. We know that abortion has not been outlawed by what was done by the Supreme Court. It has just now been placed in the hands of the states. . . . People that love life and appreciate life now have an opportunity to stand up and to do something different to get involved.”
About Ron E. Mason
- Address: Sunrise Ave, Modesto, CA
- Emails: rmason [at] pmz.com, koolaid005 [at] yahoo.com
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ron-mason-0148797
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100000616987761
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/RonMasonRealtor
- Employment: PMZ Real Estate. Works at the location in Modesto on Carpenter Rd. https://www.pmz.com/, https://twitter.com/PMZRealEstate
- May also work at another real estate company, Argon St. Inc, in Mountain View
- Former law enforcement
- VP of Stanislaus County chapter of Constitution Party of California (CPofCA)
- Has a phone number that is linked to both his work phone and far-Right activist groups, including CPofCA
On Ron and Mylinda’s Core Role Organizing Straight Pride
- In August, 2022, Mylinda shared a “memory” to Ron’s Facebook wall looking back to 2019 when the city of Modesto first denied the permit for their Straight Pride rally. See attached screenshot of the memory.
- Link to the post depicted in the screenshot: https://www.facebook.com/mylinda.mason.7/posts/pfbid02XLG32MxyZrhSH6pCPf2m7c3XWab7yW7tJxwTx2aP4QPAMm6uLvswRV1SD94BXQjjl
- In a Facebook post from 2020, Ron can be seen chatting with other fascist organizers about his central role organizing Straight Pride in conjunction with the Central Valley Militia. See attached screenshot of the conversation.
Previous Doxxes of Straight Pride Attendees:
About Robert Michael Gomez:
https://bay161.blackblogs.org/proud-boy-brothers-joe-robert-michael-gomez-of-gilroy-drive-work-van-to-harass-patients-at-planned-parenthood/
About Christopher Carl Young:
https://antifasac.blackblogs.org/2020/12/02/christopher-carl-young-proud-boy-and-neo-nazi-of-galt/
About Sean Kuykendall:
https://offthe99.blackblogs.org/2021/07/13/modesto-proud-boys-kicked-out-of-elks-lodge-call-for-qanon-themed-rally-in-manteca/
