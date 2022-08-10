From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Police State & PrisonsView events for the week of 8/11/2022
|Stop Shotspotter Week of Action
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday August 11
|Time
|9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Oakland Privacy
|contact [at] oaklandprivacy.org
|Location Details
|All over the US
|
For more event information: https://t.co/JUC9MVmqXi
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 10th, 2022 1:27 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network