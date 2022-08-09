From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services
2022 Berkeley Rent Board Convention Announces Final Slate Member
Berkeleyans select Nathan Mizell to join Negeene Mosaed, Soli Alpert, Ida Martinac, and Vanessa Danielle Marrero on the progressive, pro-tenant Rent Board slate
Berkeley, CA - On Tuesday, the 2022 Berkeley Rent Board Convention Planning Committee announced that Berkeleyans had voted to select Nathan Mizell as the final member of the progressive, pro-tenant slate for Berkeley's Rent Board. Mizell, who graduated from UC Berkeley in May, is the Chair of the City’s Reimagining Public Safety Task Force, Vice-Chair of the City’s Police Accountability Board, and a former Executive Vice President of the Associated Students of the University of California (ASUC).
On Sunday, July 31, the Convention Planning Committee and its member organizations put out a call for candidates. Mr. Mizell and Carolyn Moore, a Berkeley artist, responded to the call to run for the slate. On Saturday, August 6, representatives of the Convention’s 12 sponsoring organizations interviewed the candidates and then submitted their evaluations of the candidates. A ballot was then sent out to voters from the first round of the Convention, along with the candidates’ questionnaire responses and evaluation. (Paper ballots were once again brought to voters without internet access.) Voters had through Monday, August 8 to cast their ballot, and ultimately selected Mizell as the final candidate.
Mr. Mizell joins Negeene Mosaed, Soli Alpert, Ida Martinac, and Vanessa Danielle Marrero on the progressive, pro-tenant Rent Board slate. “I’m honored to join these four remarkable individuals on the slate,” said Mizell. “Together, we will fight to protect tenants and affordable housing.”
Voting in the Berkeley Rent Board Convention was open to all Berkeley residents at least thirteen years old - including college/university students gone for the summer, undocumented residents and other non-citizens, and unhoused residents - who fully support tenants' rights and affordable housing. Hundreds of Berkeleyans voted in this year’s Convention.
----- About the Berkeley Rent Board Convention -----
Every election year since 1994, the Rent Board Convention selects the progressive, pro-tenant slate for the seats up for election on the Berkeley Rent Board. The 2022 Convention was sponsored by the Berkeley Tenants Union, Friends of Adeline, the East Bay Democratic Socialists of America, the Young Democratic Socialists of America – UC Berkeley, Our Revolution East Bay, Healthy Black Families, Berkeley Citizens Action, the Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club, the Gray Panthers, the Green Party, SEIU 1021, the Center for Independent Living, and the new Berkeley Progressive Alliance.
For more information about the Berkeley Rent Board Convention and the 2022 Rent Board Slate, please email berkeleytenantsconvention [at] gmail.com.
On Sunday, July 31, the Convention Planning Committee and its member organizations put out a call for candidates. Mr. Mizell and Carolyn Moore, a Berkeley artist, responded to the call to run for the slate. On Saturday, August 6, representatives of the Convention’s 12 sponsoring organizations interviewed the candidates and then submitted their evaluations of the candidates. A ballot was then sent out to voters from the first round of the Convention, along with the candidates’ questionnaire responses and evaluation. (Paper ballots were once again brought to voters without internet access.) Voters had through Monday, August 8 to cast their ballot, and ultimately selected Mizell as the final candidate.
Mr. Mizell joins Negeene Mosaed, Soli Alpert, Ida Martinac, and Vanessa Danielle Marrero on the progressive, pro-tenant Rent Board slate. “I’m honored to join these four remarkable individuals on the slate,” said Mizell. “Together, we will fight to protect tenants and affordable housing.”
Voting in the Berkeley Rent Board Convention was open to all Berkeley residents at least thirteen years old - including college/university students gone for the summer, undocumented residents and other non-citizens, and unhoused residents - who fully support tenants' rights and affordable housing. Hundreds of Berkeleyans voted in this year’s Convention.
----- About the Berkeley Rent Board Convention -----
Every election year since 1994, the Rent Board Convention selects the progressive, pro-tenant slate for the seats up for election on the Berkeley Rent Board. The 2022 Convention was sponsored by the Berkeley Tenants Union, Friends of Adeline, the East Bay Democratic Socialists of America, the Young Democratic Socialists of America – UC Berkeley, Our Revolution East Bay, Healthy Black Families, Berkeley Citizens Action, the Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club, the Gray Panthers, the Green Party, SEIU 1021, the Center for Independent Living, and the new Berkeley Progressive Alliance.
For more information about the Berkeley Rent Board Convention and the 2022 Rent Board Slate, please email berkeleytenantsconvention [at] gmail.com.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network