Taking the Streets for Reproductive Justice in Palo Alto by Our Streets



1 minute mp4 video by Lis Cox.

Photos by Jim Colton, ProBonoPhoto.org

Please credit the creators

On August 8 demonstrators marched on the major streets of University Ave and Hamilton in downtown Palo Alto. They were cheered on by many shoppers and diners, particularly when they marched through the outdoor dining area along Ramona St.



Speakers included Traneice of San Jose, who said her safe, legal abortion 10 years ago is the reason she is now able to be a student at Santa Clara University Law School. A member of the Raging Grannies said that an abortion decades ago meant she could go to college. Mother of toddlers from Burlingame Rachel Cyr shared how an important choice meant she is able to care for her kids today.



Sandra McKay of the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF said the United Kingdom and the world are watching and wondering how Roe v. Wade was dismantled. A young man came from the Central Valley to tell suburbanites that if they think California is safe because the people around them are like-minded liberals, they need to know that things are very different in other parts of the state. He said that counting on being in a "safe" state is dangerous.



Keeping things colorful and interesting, demonstrators wore butterfly costumes and/or granny hats. Others donned green bandanas or t-shirts. Animal companions hung out in the shady parts of Lytton Plaza; one dog took his place right under the lead green banner keeping pace with the marchers.