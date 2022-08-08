top
South Bay
South Bay
View events for the week of 8/11/2022
South Bay Indigenous Solidarity General Meeting
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday August 11
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSouth Bay Indigenous Solidarity
Location Details
Online. Zoom registration page: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMoc-GrrjgqGtB8UTFIR6csLrp1rCiAG0RC
South Bay Indigenous Solidarity will be holding its August, 2022, meeting this Thursday, August 11, from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM. The meeting will take place via Zoom. Please consider joining us.

Zoom registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMoc-GrrjgqGtB8UTFIR6csLrp1rCiAG0RC

Draft Agenda, with ability to add comments: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1AJlZuRuXhQnkYlOvGe_Ia6C08EhaaLP5nYxu2MTtm_c/edit?usp=sharing


Items that will be discussed include time-sensitive issues impacting the region known as Juristac, which is the most sacred Amah Mutsun ceremonial site and a critical ecological region (the media have dubbed it 'Silicon Valley's Version of Standing Rock'):

1.) Draft Environmental Impact Report for the Sargent Quarry Project at Sargent Ranch (a portion of Juristac located in Santa Clara County). The dEIR for this project can be viewed at https://plandev.sccgov.org/policies-programs/smara/sargent. Written public comments should be emailed to Robert Salisbury, Senior Planner at sgtquarry.comments [at] pln.sccgov.org, with the request for a confirmation of receipt. The deadline for written public comments is September 26, 2022, at 5:00 PM.

2.) Draft Environmental Impact Report for the commercial development at Betabel (a portion of Juristac located in San Benito County). The dEIR for Betabel can be found at https://www.cosb.us/departments/resource-management-agency/planning-and-land-use-division/betabel. Questions for the San Benito County Resource Management Agency can be answered by Dana R. Serpa-Ostoja, 831-637-5313, dostoja [at] cosb.us​. Public comments on Betabel commercial development dEIR are due September 6, before 5:00 PM.

3.) Draft Environmental Impact Report for the John Smith Road Landfill Expansion Project (located in San Benito County). The dEIR for this project can be found at https://www.cosb.us/departments/resource-management-agency/integrated-waste-management/jsl-landfill-expansion. Written public comments are due by August 29, before 5:00 PM.

4.) August 26 & 27 Mosaic America Festival. SBIS will have a booth at this event. The Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe will be presenting at this event.

5.) August 25 (1:30 PM) public comment hearing for the Sargent Quarry Project dEIR. ​This event will be held by the County of Santa Clara, online. No link has yet been provided. It will be a chance to offer very brief verbal comments on this dEIR.

6.) September 10 Protect Juristac Rally.​ This in-person event will be organized by the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and will take place in Santa Clara County.
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 8th, 2022 3:45 PM
Note that CA 129 is incorrectly labelled as CA 152 on this image. The annotations on this image are meant to give a general view of the location of the proposed open-pit mine. The oil wells indicated are existing and not associated directly with the Sargent Quarry Project.
