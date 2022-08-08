



Zoom registration link:



Draft Agenda, with ability to add comments:





Items that will be discussed include time-sensitive issues impacting the region known as Juristac, which is the most sacred Amah Mutsun ceremonial site and a critical ecological region (the media have dubbed it 'Silicon Valley's Version of Standing Rock'):



1.) Draft Environmental Impact Report for the Sargent Quarry Project at Sargent Ranch (a portion of Juristac located in Santa Clara County). The dEIR for this project can be viewed at



2.) Draft Environmental Impact Report for the commercial development at Betabel (a portion of Juristac located in San Benito County). The dEIR for Betabel can be found at



3.) Draft Environmental Impact Report for the John Smith Road Landfill Expansion Project (located in San Benito County). The dEIR for this project can be found at



4.) August 26 & 27 Mosaic America Festival. SBIS will have a booth at this event. The Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe will be presenting at this event.



5.) August 25 (1:30 PM) public comment hearing for the Sargent Quarry Project dEIR. ​This event will be held by the County of Santa Clara, online. No link has yet been provided. It will be a chance to offer very brief verbal comments on this dEIR.



Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 8th, 2022 3:45 PM