

August 12, 2022 3pm!



Senior & Disability Action ( SDA)

Earthly Coffee Oakland



Join us Friday August 12th 2022 at 3pm, at the Northeast corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd & 55th Street, Oakland Ca! Call on the City of Oakland to allow more time for everyone to get across the street safely will cross together talk to city officials and enjoy snacks from Earthly Coffee coffee and Senior and Disability Action.

https://youtu.be/RdDyhewbMHM

