Rally and Street Party for Safe Streets Oakland
August 12, 2022 3pm!
Senior & Disability Action ( SDA)
Earthly Coffee Oakland
Join us Friday August 12th 2022 at 3pm, at the Northeast corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd & 55th Street, Oakland Ca! Call on the City of Oakland to allow more time for everyone to get across the street safely will cross together talk to city officials and enjoy snacks from Earthly Coffee coffee and Senior and Disability Action.
https://youtu.be/RdDyhewbMHM
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Health, Housing & Public Services
|Rally and Street Party for Safe Streets Oakland
|Date
|Friday August 12
|Time
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Senior & Disability Action/ Earthly Coffee
|Location Details
|
The Northeast corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd & 55th Street, Oakland Ca
|
For more event information: https://sdaction.org/
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 8th, 2022 12:49 PM
