International Overdose Awareness Day 2022
Date Wednesday August 31
Time 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorInternational Overdose Awareness Day
Location Details
In Person (4:30-6pm):
Aptos Village Park
100 Aptos Creek Road, Aptos

Virtual Event (12-1:30pm). Registration:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrcu6tqDosGtVRm5lfvbaD81y7sduRDm1u
Español ↓↓ Join us as we commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, August 31 virtually from 12-1:30pm on zoom and in-person from 4:30-6pm at Aptos Village Park. There will be Spanish translation at the in-person event.

Únase con nosotros para conmemorar el Día Internacional de Conciencia sobre la Sobredosis en miércoles 31 de agosto virtualmente de 12-1:30pm en zoom o en persona de 4:30-6pm en Aptos Village Park. Habrá traducción al español disponible en el programa en persona.
For more event information: https://www.hipscc.org/saferx

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 8th, 2022 11:28 AM
by International Overdose Awareness Day
Monday Aug 8th, 2022 11:28 AM
https://www.hipscc.org/saferx
