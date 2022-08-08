Español ↓↓ Join us as we commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, August 31 virtually from 12-1:30pm on zoom and in-person from 4:30-6pm at Aptos Village Park. There will be Spanish translation at the in-person event.
Únase con nosotros para conmemorar el Día Internacional de Conciencia sobre la Sobredosis en miércoles 31 de agosto virtualmente de 12-1:30pm en zoom o en persona de 4:30-6pm en Aptos Village Park. Habrá traducción al español disponible en el programa en persona.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Drug War | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 8/31/2022
|International Overdose Awareness Day 2022
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday August 31
|Time
|4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|International Overdose Awareness Day
|Location Details
|
In Person (4:30-6pm):
Aptos Village Park
100 Aptos Creek Road, Aptos
Virtual Event (12-1:30pm). Registration:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrcu6tqDosGtVRm5lfvbaD81y7sduRDm1u
|
For more event information: https://www.hipscc.org/saferx
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 8th, 2022 11:28 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network