Español ↓↓ Join us as we commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, August 31 virtually from 12-1:30pm on zoom and in-person from 4:30-6pm at Aptos Village Park. There will be Spanish translation at the in-person event.



Únase con nosotros para conmemorar el Día Internacional de Conciencia sobre la Sobredosis en miércoles 31 de agosto virtualmente de 12-1:30pm en zoom o en persona de 4:30-6pm en Aptos Village Park. Habrá traducción al español disponible en el programa en persona.

