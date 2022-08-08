Call-in campaign to demand that PMZ fire Ron Mason of the white nationalist group the Constitution Party of California and key organizer of the yearly "Straight Pride" rally in Modesto, CA alongside violent, far-Right and white supremacist groups.

Ron Mason, husband to Mylinda Mason, is a real estate agent at PMZ, one of the largest real estate brokerages in the Modesto, CA area. Ron is also the Vice President of the Stanislaus County chapter of the self-described white nationalist group , the Constitutional Party of California , which is run by long-term bigot, Don Grundmann.

The Constitutional Party of California advocates for white nationalism and promotes the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory that non-whites, Jews, and the LGBTQ community are waging a "Satanic" war against white Christians. For the past three years, Ron has worked directly with far-Right, white supremacist, and militia groups to organize "Straight Pride" rallies in Modesto which spread a message of hate against the LGBTQ community and beyond. Last year's rally ended in violence, when members of the Proud Boys, a far-Right street gang, brutally attacked counter-protesters.

On August 27th, Ron and his supporters are once again organizing a "Straight Pride" rally in Modesto. As a community, we call on PMZ to fire and denounce Ron Mason and his hateful views. Ron's continued involvement in white nationalist organizing and violence threatens all of us.

We urge people to politely call PMZ President, Ben Balsbaugh at: (209) 604-1869, and make your voice be heard!

Suggest Script:

Dear Ben Balsbaugh and PMZ,

PMZ currently employs Ron Mason, who is the Vice President of the Stanislaus County chapter of the Constitution Party of California, a group which self-identifies as "white nationalist" and openly attacks Jews and the LGBTQ community, claiming that they are "Satanic" and waging a "war" against white Christians. For the past three years, Ron has worked with violent groups to organize "Straight Pride" rallies in Modesto which last year ended in violence from the Proud Boys, a group central to the insurrection in DC on January 6th. On August 27th, Ron and his supporters are calling for another hateful rally.

PMZ has employees from many backgrounds and serves a wide variety of communities in the Modesto area. A PMZ employee that promotes white supremacy and works with violent racist groups has no place in our community or at PMZ.

We urge you to do the right thing and end employment with Ron Mason.

Thank you for your time.

Call-In Info

PMZ President, Ben Balsbaugh: (209) 604-1869

Ron Mason's Office: (209) 527-2010