Documentary film: Gaza Still Alive
Date Saturday August 13
Time 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorSecond Saturday Documentary Series
Emailjeff [at] nilesdiscoverychurch.org
Location Details
Register for Zoom link at: https://bit.ly/SSDSZoom
Second Saturday Documentary Series presents
GAZA STILL ALIVE

A documentary revealing the mental health catastrophe among Palestinians in the impoverished Gaza Strip, amid ongoing war trauma and after a decade of isolation from the world.

When you think of Gaza, you may think of war and destroyed buildings. But Gaza’s story is one of much more than destruction. Gaza Still Alive decidedly overlooks the politics of Palestinian in-fighting and Israeli occupation. Rather, it focuses on the scars and craters inside ordinary civilians’ minds.

Journalist Harry Fear returns to the Gaza Strip to learn how civilians he met during the 2014 war are still coping with the effects of war trauma. The film reveals the mental health catastrophe in Gaza after years of bloody conflict with Israel and a decade of suffocating isolation from the world. This is the story of endemic war trauma in the impoverished territory, through the eyes of ordinary civilians and the psychologists tasked with supporting them against all odds.

As part of our Second Saturday Documentary Series, Gaza Still Alive will be shown via Zoom Saturday, August 13, at 1:30 p.m. There will be a discussion immediately following the film.

You can register for this screening and other films in the series at https://bit.ly/SSDSZoom .

This documentary seeks to convey the exquisite pain and hardship that is life, being a Palestinian in Gaza — for the ordinary person, the person just trying to get by, the person who's seen 3 wars, the person who's a refugee. Most people in Gaza have lost someone or know of someone lost; most have experienced direct traumatic events. Most live with the atmosphere of confinement. Most feel imprisoned.

This is the story of Gazans’ immense invisible suffering, through the eyes of ordinary civilians and the psychologists tasked with supporting them against all odds.

The Second Saturday Documentary Series is co-sponsored by Niles Discovery Church and the San Jose Peace & Justice Center
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/SecondSatDocSeries/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 7th, 2022 5:15 PM
