



Join us at Shanty Shack to get your questions answered, get inspired by community leaders, and dance together.



Agenda

1:00pm-2:00pm —> Empty Home Office Hour: Campaign volunteers will answer your questions and you can play us in affordable housing Jeopardy!



2:00pm-2:15pm —> Hear how we win in November from fellow community members:

Ayo Banjo: California/Hawaii statewide NAACP Vice President and NGO Programs Director

Justin Cummings: Santa Cruz City Council Member and District 3 Supervisor candidate

Sibley Simon: Board Member Housing Santa Cruz County



2:30pm-5:00pm —> Groovy rock and roll tunes from The Tenderlies



WHEN

Saturday, August 20th, 2022

1:00pm-5:00pm



LOCATION

138 Fern St.

Santa Cruz, CA 95060-2118



CONTACT

Phone: 831-200-3878

Email:



