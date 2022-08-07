Together we gathered over 6,000 signatures from Santa Cruz to get the Empty Home Tax on the ballot in November. Now it’s time to celebrate and get out on the streets to get the votes we need to fund more affordable housing in Santa Cruz.
Join us at Shanty Shack to get your questions answered, get inspired by community leaders, and dance together.
Agenda
1:00pm-2:00pm —> Empty Home Office Hour: Campaign volunteers will answer your questions and you can play us in affordable housing Jeopardy!
2:00pm-2:15pm —> Hear how we win in November from fellow community members:
Ayo Banjo: California/Hawaii statewide NAACP Vice President and NGO Programs Director
Justin Cummings: Santa Cruz City Council Member and District 3 Supervisor candidate
Sibley Simon: Board Member Housing Santa Cruz County
2:30pm-5:00pm —> Groovy rock and roll tunes from The Tenderlies
WHEN
Saturday, August 20th, 2022
1:00pm-5:00pm
LOCATION
138 Fern St.
Santa Cruz, CA 95060-2118
CONTACT
Phone: 831-200-3878
Email: info [at] emptyhometax.org
https://emptyhometax.org/
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 8/20/2022
|Empty Home Tax: November Vote Launch Party
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday August 20
|Time
|1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Yes on Empty Home Tax 2022
|Location Details
|Shanty Shack Brewing, 138 Fern St, Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1062796797...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 7th, 2022 9:48 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network