top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 8/20/2022
Empty Home Tax: November Vote Launch Party
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 20
Time 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorYes on Empty Home Tax 2022
Location Details
Shanty Shack Brewing, 138 Fern St, Santa Cruz
Together we gathered over 6,000 signatures from Santa Cruz to get the Empty Home Tax on the ballot in November. Now it’s time to celebrate and get out on the streets to get the votes we need to fund more affordable housing in Santa Cruz.

Join us at Shanty Shack to get your questions answered, get inspired by community leaders, and dance together.

Agenda
1:00pm-2:00pm —> Empty Home Office Hour: Campaign volunteers will answer your questions and you can play us in affordable housing Jeopardy!

2:00pm-2:15pm —> Hear how we win in November from fellow community members:
Ayo Banjo: California/Hawaii statewide NAACP Vice President and NGO Programs Director
Justin Cummings: Santa Cruz City Council Member and District 3 Supervisor candidate
Sibley Simon: Board Member Housing Santa Cruz County

2:30pm-5:00pm —> Groovy rock and roll tunes from The Tenderlies

WHEN
Saturday, August 20th, 2022
1:00pm-5:00pm

LOCATION
138 Fern St.
Santa Cruz, CA 95060-2118

CONTACT
Phone: 831-200-3878
Email: info [at] emptyhometax.org

https://emptyhometax.org/
sm_empty_home_tax_november_vote_launch_party.jpg
original image (1640x924)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1062796797...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 7th, 2022 9:48 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code